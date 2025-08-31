Business Book Builder ☕️

Business Book Builder ☕️

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Astrid Sadaya's avatar
Astrid Sadaya
3d

I love how you switched to something that gives purpose from what you love 💯❤️ Congratulations Gunnar!👏🏽

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Gunnar Habitz
George Ziogas's avatar
George Ziogas
3d

Gunnar, I like how you’ve shaped your newsletters around the three pillars that really define your work and passions. Each one feels purposeful and offers real value to readers at different stages of their journey. It’s inspiring to see how your path evolved so naturally into this structure.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Gunnar Habitz
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gunnar Habitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture