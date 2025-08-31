G’day!

Thanks for reading or subscribing to my newsletter(s). I joined Substack at the end of 2023 without knowing which direction to go.

As I love sitting in cafés and writing on my MacBook over there - for work as well as for my side business - I called my publication “Writing in Cafés” which also acts as the URL for my main Substack, writingincafes.substack.com. Being linked here and there, I won’t change that.

In the meantime I found my main passion in the area of writing and publishing business books - and helping others to achieve the same. With 28 books at major German publishers and self published in English, I know a thing or two to share with those earlier in their journey.

I’m also blogging on LinkedIn for 350+ weeks in a row using the same hashtag, #socialsellingmonday. This turned into launching a meetup group before covid and creating two online courses - and that led to my role at Hootsuite, the legendary social media management platform.

And my recently published book, Happy Habits, needed its own newsletter as I love writing about habit building.

Therefore it was time to rearrange my newsletters. Here they are:

Business Book Builder ☕️

For authors, writers and experts who want to share their stories in books

Purpose

Learn how to turn your expertise into a book

Case studies, reviews, and publishing tips

Guest interviews & behind-the-book insights

Regular book reviews with author interviews

Content & frequency

Weekly articles around book creation and monetization

Monthly Casual Coffee Catchup ☕️ roundup

Coffee stories as a metaphor for writing

Collaboration with fellow authors

Sharing the journey of writing books in public

Paid subscriber benefits

My books Connect & Act and Lead Not Manage in PDF & epub formats

Organic LinkedIn Course (value $97)

1:1 Zoom intro call to learn more about you

Monthly: video review of your LinkedIn profile (valued at $47)

Annually: LinkedIn profile refresh (valued at $197), quarterly 1:1 Zoom calls

Happy Habits

For curious minds who want to build better rhythms in work and life

Purpose

Learn how to create habits that actually stick

Practical tools for energy, clarity, and consistency

Personal stories and science-backed insights

Content & frequency

4-2-1 Habit ⚒️ — weekly atomic newsletter on Wednesdays (4 insights, 2 actions, 1 reflection)

The Sunday Habits ☀️ — weekly long-form reflection on personal growth and real-life stories on Sundays

Bonus chapters & behind-the-scenes from Happy Habits book and course

Join Happy Habits

LinkedIn for Smart Humans

For entrepreneurs, founders, and professionals who want to use LinkedIn with purpose as a human swimming in the sea of AI content

Purpose

Learn how to turn connections into real conversations

Practical strategies for visibility, content, and networking

Human-centred tips that avoid spammy growth hacks

Content & Frequency

Latest LinkedIn Lesson — bi-weekly articles restarting in September

LinkedIn Power Lab — monthly webinar recaps with actionable strategies

Highlights from #SocialSellingMonday , my regular series running for more than 350+ weeks

Occasional deep-dives into profiles, content frameworks, and case studies

Join LinkedIn for Smart Humans

Why three? Because each serves a different part of my work and passions:

Business Book Builder helps authors and experts turn ideas into books

Happy Habits keeps me (and hopefully you) grounded in the daily rhythms that make those big goals possible

LinkedIn for Smart Humans connects it all back to the real world where relationships, visibility, and conversations turn writing and habits into impact on my favourite platform

Together, they reflect the three pillars of my work: writing, habits, and human connection. You can dip into just one or join me for the full journey.

I enjoy writing in cafés - here in my favourite “Ampersand” in Sydney

Thanks for being part of my network - much appreciated!

Gunnar