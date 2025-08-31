Reintroducing my Newsletters 🗞️
Do you enjoy writing in cafés? Do you like to write your book? Do you use LinkedIn to promote your writing? And how do you improve your habits? Reintroducing my updated Substack publications.
G’day!
Thanks for reading or subscribing to my newsletter(s). I joined Substack at the end of 2023 without knowing which direction to go.
As I love sitting in cafés and writing on my MacBook over there - for work as well as for my side business - I called my publication “Writing in Cafés” which also acts as the URL for my main Substack, writingincafes.substack.com. Being linked here and there, I won’t change that.
In the meantime I found my main passion in the area of writing and publishing business books - and helping others to achieve the same. With 28 books at major German publishers and self published in English, I know a thing or two to share with those earlier in their journey.
I’m also blogging on LinkedIn for 350+ weeks in a row using the same hashtag, #socialsellingmonday. This turned into launching a meetup group before covid and creating two online courses - and that led to my role at Hootsuite, the legendary social media management platform.
And my recently published book, Happy Habits, needed its own newsletter as I love writing about habit building.
Therefore it was time to rearrange my newsletters. Here they are:
Business Book Builder ☕️
For authors, writers and experts who want to share their stories in books
Purpose
Learn how to turn your expertise into a book
Case studies, reviews, and publishing tips
Guest interviews & behind-the-book insights
Regular book reviews with author interviews
Content & frequency
Weekly articles around book creation and monetization
Monthly Casual Coffee Catchup ☕️ roundup
Coffee stories as a metaphor for writing
Collaboration with fellow authors
Sharing the journey of writing books in public
Paid subscriber benefits
My books Connect & Act and Lead Not Manage in PDF & epub formats
Organic LinkedIn Course (value $97)
1:1 Zoom intro call to learn more about you
Monthly: video review of your LinkedIn profile (valued at $47)
Annually: LinkedIn profile refresh (valued at $197), quarterly 1:1 Zoom calls
Happy Habits
For curious minds who want to build better rhythms in work and life
Purpose
Learn how to create habits that actually stick
Practical tools for energy, clarity, and consistency
Personal stories and science-backed insights
Content & frequency
4-2-1 Habit ⚒️ — weekly atomic newsletter on Wednesdays (4 insights, 2 actions, 1 reflection)
The Sunday Habits ☀️ — weekly long-form reflection on personal growth and real-life stories on Sundays
Bonus chapters & behind-the-scenes from Happy Habits book and course
LinkedIn for Smart Humans
For entrepreneurs, founders, and professionals who want to use LinkedIn with purpose as a human swimming in the sea of AI content
Purpose
Learn how to turn connections into real conversations
Practical strategies for visibility, content, and networking
Human-centred tips that avoid spammy growth hacks
Content & Frequency
Latest LinkedIn Lesson — bi-weekly articles restarting in September
LinkedIn Power Lab — monthly webinar recaps with actionable strategies
Highlights from #SocialSellingMonday, my regular series running for more than 350+ weeks
Occasional deep-dives into profiles, content frameworks, and case studies
Why three? Because each serves a different part of my work and passions:
Business Book Builder helps authors and experts turn ideas into books
Happy Habits keeps me (and hopefully you) grounded in the daily rhythms that make those big goals possible
LinkedIn for Smart Humans connects it all back to the real world where relationships, visibility, and conversations turn writing and habits into impact on my favourite platform
Together, they reflect the three pillars of my work: writing, habits, and human connection. You can dip into just one or join me for the full journey.
Thanks for being part of my network - much appreciated!
Gunnar
I love how you switched to something that gives purpose from what you love 💯❤️ Congratulations Gunnar!👏🏽
Gunnar, I like how you’ve shaped your newsletters around the three pillars that really define your work and passions. Each one feels purposeful and offers real value to readers at different stages of their journey. It’s inspiring to see how your path evolved so naturally into this structure.