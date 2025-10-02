Confession: I love working in Partnerships since becoming a Chief Partner Officer reporting directly to a startup CEO in 2018. Now I’m in my fourth company in a row working with partners.

So what does a Partner Manager actually do and what is the secret sauce (I call it the “working tool” of a Partner Manager)?

Attending my first Study Hall event in Sydney after joining ActiveCampaign in May last year, I met Dilshan Karunaratne who manages the partnership between the SMS company Sinch MessageMedia and ActiveCampaign.

Building the know, like and and trust factor quickly, we recognised a mutual mindset regarding partnership (hint: we both sell via a “middle man” instead of directly to end customers, basically like 75% of the world trade)).

Meeting regularly and running events across both companies in Melbourne and Sydney since then, we discussed all things partnership yesterday again.

Here is our common alignment of what’s behind that in this 80th episode of #42coffees at JustCo in Sydney, the former office from my Hootsuite days (the world is small):

Give = Success in partnerships comes in combining solutions for the end customer, and that starts with giving before taking. Refreshingly more mid- to long-term than transactional.

Listen = Clients are seeking peer-to-peer experience which we can only provide after careful and active listening before pitching.

Unite = A solution is more than just placing a product; Partner Managers are often seeking contributions from others for a mutual outcome in the client view.

Enhance = Mathematics is different in partnerships: 1+1>2. I call this a Triple Win when an ideal outcome works so well that clients are happily promote it based on the gained transformation.

So here we have it: GLUE is the working tool to describe why I love working with partners like Dilshan and this team. We just put the glue in between to get the wheels in motion.

And that includes running an ad-hoc demo of his software to my client and partners as I faced earlier this week.

I actually introduced the GLUE model on a conference in Sydney and here on Substack in an earlier article:

Speaking at the Global B2B Conference in Sydney about partnership

What’s your secret in collaborating with others long-term?