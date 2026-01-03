What is your word for this year? A little tradition as my first post in every calendar year reveals my theme for the content of the year.

They are chosen with purpose, for example:

for 2025 it was kindness as the world needs so much more of it

for 2024 I have chosen connecting as this showed what we humans should do

for 2023 it was connected as a state of being to thrive

For this year I have chosen curiosity - and this photo with a lovely Red Kangaroo in Tasmania shows exactly that: my friend demonstrates his excellence in active listening.

Do you know where the well-known phrase “Curiosity killed the cat” came from? It goes back to Shakespeare’s times when the sentence was based on “Care” as an excessive worry. Back then people thought cats had nine lives.

It was replaced in that quote with “Curiosity” coming from the latin meaning of inquisitive. Too much asking is not everyone’s business and can reveal unpleasant truths.

The later addition “But satisfaction brought it back” brought a positive note of understanding that makes the risk of asking worthwhile.

In my view too many people are afraid to speak up and suffer up to mental illnesses. They might have nobody to talk to.

So let’s show a healthy curiosity into other people and workplace situations - we can make the world a better place, one careful question at a time.

And curiosity is one of the ingredients to be a successful writer, too!

That’s my word - and habit - for 2026.

So what’s yours?