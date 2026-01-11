I started my LinkedIn post series with the hashtag #42coffees in August 2023 because I’ve always loved meeting people who think deeply and I wanted to build a simple structure that forced me to show up.

That means more than a coffee as I enjoyed the conversations learning from my chosen guests.

The format was simple: highlighting the topic of the catchup and sharing four takeaways from the meeting.

But somewhere around episodes #20, again around #42 and definitely by #88 I realised something: This series is about what happens when you consistently choose human connections.

Looking back at the posts (and the people behind them), eight lessons keep repeating across marketing, entrepreneurship, careers, partnerships, strategy, customer experience, healthcare and AI.

Here they are.

1 ☕️ Relationships compound quietly

The most underrated part of networking is that the value often shows up later, not immediately.

You meet someone and decide to stay connected. From there you watch their work evolve over time.

Two years later, you suddenly have context, trust, and momentum without having forced anything.

That’s one reason I love building partner ecosystems: when a genuine relationship is built, it outlasts titles and even employers.

As an example, I attended insightful events organised by Ivan Kaye and his networking group before the pandemic and then met him again after he released his own referral app called Referron (worth checking!).

with Ivan Kaye, the creator of the Referron app to connect referrals

2 ☕️ Offline–Online–Offline is the strongest relationship loop I know

My favourite LinkedIn formula is still this:

offline → online → offline

It goes like this: You meet at an event, you nurture the relationship through content and comments, then you meet again quite a while later — and it feels like you’ve known each other far longer than you have. That second coffee is different then the first one as it has history.

In this example with career coach Craig McAlpine the gap was even seven years from his first transition advice when I wanted to move to New Zealand up to being established in Sydney (later he wrote the first page in my book, Social Selling for Jobseekers).

with Craig McAlpine, met in Auckland in 2016 and then in Sydney in 2023

3 ☕️ The best connectors listen first and build memory systems

The people we call “super connectors” like Oksana Koriakova rarely dominate the room by being the loudest.

They listen, they notice, and they remember.

One of my favourite examples: a connector who invites people on LinkedIn in the moment because she knows she remembers faces better than names — and who even uses screenshots as a visual memory tool.

This is a reminder that connection isn’t just charisma, rather the combination of care plus a system.

with Oksana Koriakova, the Queen of Networking, in Sydney

4 ☕️ Content should connect humans, not machines

AI has changed the content landscape fast and it’s not obvious anymore what has been written by humans and what by the machine.

But something else became even more valuable: a unique voice.

The kind of content that works in this series is never perfect, rather specific based on human stories.

I keep coming back to the same point: If your content feels like it could have been written by anyone else, it will be read by no one.

Content should carry your lived, real life experience full of motions and empathy, only then it creates trust. My favourite example of the series is Marie Alessi, the author of „Loving Life after Loss“.

While AI can accelerate output by the masses, real authenticity from human to human remains an advantage (and seems to be rare in the future).

with Marie Alessi in the French patisserie La Renaissance in Sydney

5 ☕️ Curiosity opens more doors than expertise

Across 88 coffees, one pattern surprised me most: People didn’t open up because I had answers — they opened up because I asked better questions.

Curiosity created safer conversations than authority ever could.

When you approach someone with genuine interest (not with an open or hidden agenda) something shifts and stories appear.

That’s when curiosity says: “I’m not here to impress you. I’m here to understand you.” And that is where trust quietly begins.

A remarkable example of curiosity paired with storytelling is Jeremy Aubert, whom I met as a keynote speaker at the Digital Adelaide conference.

Curiosity guided his journey from running a video production company to becoming a storyteller at Fleet Space Technologies — proving that careers, like conversations, evolve when curiosity leads.

with Jeremy Aubert in the Adelaide Oval

6 ☕️ Change is the real job now

A surprising pattern in many coffees: people are no longer doing just their role. Instead they’re doing change.

IT advisors are now change management advocates. Marketing leaders are now system builders. Sales enablement leaders are now navigating AI-powered transformation.

Strategy is not just a document anymore. Instead, strategy is the choice of where, how, and why you apply resources — and the courage to walk through the change curve.

A shining example changing the sales world are Adem Manderovic and George Coudounaris who created the CRO Revenue School and now prepare their 2026 book, Closed Circuit Selling.

with George Coudounaris and Adem Manderovic in Ampersand Café

7 ☕️ Clarity beats hustle

Whether it’s entrepreneurs, marketers, or small business owners, one thing keeps coming up: People don’t necessarily need more leads by the number, they need clearer systems by the structure.

Working with multiple marketing agencies, this is what they share from their clients:

Too many businesses buy leads but don’t know how to catch and nurture them.

Too many teams build more tech without simplifying the customer journey.

Too many professionals stay busy instead of becoming intentional.

This line I loved from my conversation with marketing expert Suz Disher:

“Converting leads is like dating… you can’t jump straight to the commitment.”

Clarity creates momentum - much better than hustle which only creates exhaustion.

with Suz Disher in Melbourne, the city of coffee and conversations

8 ☕️ Trust is the real growth engine

Whatever topic I discussed with my coffee guests — from Partnerships and referrals to community and thought leadership — one essence becomes clear to me:

Revenue is the result of relationships + trust.

We’re not talking about just being visible, rather being consistent, useful, human and connected to other people who can vouch for you.

In a world full of automation, trust becomes the premium currency.

A good example is the relationship between companies, represented by their Partner Managers. Here we have Dilshan Karunaratne of messaging provider Sinch, they integrated with ActiveCampaign. The trust built early on led to multiple events and revenue driven activities.

with Dilshan Karunaratne at JustCo shared office space in Sydney

Why I’m restarting the series in 2026

I continue this aspect of human connections because the world got even more digital. For me that means the human layer matters more than ever.

This series is my reminder to keep choosing conversations that are not transactional but intentional. I keep learning from people who are building, coaching, leading, creating, and adapting in real time.

If you’ve followed the series so far (see all episodes on www.42coffees.com): thank you so much!

And if you’re based in my region and thought “we should grab a coffee sometime”: maybe now is the time so let’s connect and plan that coffee!

👉 What is that one lesson a coffee conversation taught you?

Leave a comment

The art of networking covered in my book

I cover the topic of networking online and offline also in my book, “Connect & Act - Systematic Social Selling”. You can learn more about or order it on its own website www.connectandactbook.com.

Mockup image by the author using PlaceIt.net

Thank you for reading about my #42coffees series, appreciated. Please share your thoughts, add your comments and maybe even some recommendations. Keen to learn from my readers!