Charles Bridge in Prague in the early morning - photo by Canva

On the first Friday in October 2015, I walked on the famous Charles Bridge in Prague 🇨🇿 before heading to work in the morning. Little did we know that this day changed our lives forever. What happened?

Back then I worked at HP for 16 years and enjoyed a triple location: officially my office was in Geneva while being in Zürich and allowed to work in that office in my home town over there.

Looking after Central & Eastern Europe and having an apartment in Prague as one of my target markets, I was also encouraged to work with the local team and travel within the region, mainly to Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Croatia, Ukraine and Russia (better days for doing business there back then).

On that very day I just wanted to ask my manager if we could skip our regular weekly one-on-one meeting, given our face to face meetings that week when he came over for customer meetings from Paris to Prague.

The only words I remember from that call were: “The company has decided to cancel your position.” A layoff note over the phone, not even a Skype call (Zoom or Teams were not typical those days).

It happened at a time when HP split into two companies and nearly all empty jobs didn’t exist due to that separation. So nearly no chance to stay inside.

Without knowing how to feel or react, my wife immediately looked at the positive aspects: I had been long enough there anyway; it would be the perfect time for getting out on good terms with a clean break.

On this weekend ten years ago we decided it was time to explore our long-term dream of travelling down under and considering building a new life over there.

Initially we thought about New Zealand 🇳🇿 where we studied English before. During our three month trip early 2016 we also spent a week in Sydney 🇦🇺 to realise that would be the place to be (supported by my work contacts such as Brent Marcombe from Melbourne, Dave Brabham from Wellington and Peter Strohkorb from Sydney to name a few).

And now we’re Aussies 🦘 Thanks everyone who helped us on the way 🙏

Last year I published the story “From Laid Off to Paid Off” in my book Lead Not Manage which describes the journey more in detail.

Please read the story in this article here on my Substack.

“Lead Not Manage” as my third published business book in English

Which was your day to remember for a move or radical shift in your life?

