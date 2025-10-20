The day arrives: the first book of an author is out in the world. Time to celebrate and talk to readers! Where can we meet them?

Last week I had the pleasure of meeting

at the

Café in Sydney as the 84th guest of my

series.

The Australian Water and Waste Water engineer is on a mission with his first book, Decode Your Diagnosis: A Clear Compass For Chronic Illness.

Knowing each other online from an Australian group of Substack writers, we talked about the power of book publishing to bring out a message as an intrinsic motivation to help others.

He offers readers a journey from overwhelm to clarity while reclaiming agency in a life overshadowed by chronic illness. Instead of another health book, it is a roadmap for those who are tired of feeling powerless, desperate for answers, and yearning to realign body, mind, and soul.

We all know someone in our world who needs to read this book which launched yesterday as a Kindle version for just 99 US cents to reach as many readers as possible.

The best description of the book I found from advance reader John Rinaldo: “With raw courage and no-nonsense grit, Paul stares down life-altering diagnoses and says, ‘Bugger That’. He shares what it means to fight back when medicine says you can’t. It’s honest, powerful, and a rally cry for anyone refusing to give up.”

While both Paul and I are grateful for the help of book marketing expert

, it is funny to see the cover design in a similar colour which actually happened by accident.

Good luck with your book, mate - the world needs to hear your message!

Here is the link to the book: https://mybook.to/sBjgs12

P.S.: He created a 44-page workbook you can download after the purchase to take the learnings from the book into managing a chronic diagnosis of your own or someone close to you.

Want to read more stories during coffee? Please check out the other posts at www.42coffees.com.