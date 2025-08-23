Have you ever met a far away Substack contact in real life? 🤝

Well, I did when I met Hong Kong based author and keynote speaker

alongside

in May.

When Perth-based book marketing coach

from

announced a trip to Sydney I had to meet her in person as the 78th guest in my

series on LinkedIn (or the third episode of Substack Salon).

She is a bestselling author with books like Career after COVID-19. She is using her two decades experience as professional marketer to help entrepreneurs, coaches and thought leaders transform their expertise to grow their businesses.

Before finishing my latest book, Happy Habits, Fleur helped me with the marketing plan - even having published books beforehand, I learnt a lot!

Recently she created

which she launched together with

- a surprising treasure box for indie authors to be found.

I actually bought some books from authors I would otherwise not know - and surely not have discovered on Amazon.

Last Sunday we finally met at the famous Ampersand Café & Bookstore in Paddington which I already covered in my most viral note on Substack.

This is what I learned from our discussion with great ☕️ and 🥐:

The strategic work before writing determines whether a book becomes a most valuable business asset or just another title gathering digital dust. Fleur’s marketing-first method flips the traditional publishing model on its head suits well to my own which I called “Write Your Book Backwards”. 81% of self-published authors sell fewer than 100 copies of their book ever (grateful that my latest book already sold more). Foundation members for her Substack newsletter receive a detailed bespoke book marketing plan (which was the key to my success!).

Thank you so much for your feedback about Happy Habits from inside the book, Fleur!

Photo from the testimonial section of Happy Habits by the author

What is your best story of meeting someone in real life you only knew online before?

