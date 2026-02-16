Busy Book Builder ☕️

Busy Book Builder ☕️

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neera Mahajan's avatar
Neera Mahajan
3d

Thank you Gunnar for the mention. This a brilliant series, as audiobooks are becoming an important format, just like ebooks did in nineties. Everyone should have the audio version of their book.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gunnar Habitz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture