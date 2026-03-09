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Transcript
Live with Melanie Goodman
A recording from Gunnar Habitz and Melanie Goodman's live video
Mar 09, 2026
Behind The Book
Writing books, blogs and articles in cafés worldwide. Teaching how to earn from writing. Networking online and in person.Writing books, blogs and articles in cafés worldwide. Teaching how to earn from writing. Networking online and in person.
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