Learn From Books 📚
In my LinkedIn newsletter I review handpicked non-fiction books of Australian or international authors including insightful interviews reflecting on their journey.
G’day, welcome to my LinkedIn newsletter Learn From Books, accompanied by the hashtag #learnfrombookswithgunnar.
Initially started as blog posts on my own homepage in 2018, I only shared them by a corresponding LinkedIn post and later copied many of them to my Medium presence.
After the first couple of books with the beginning of the pandemic I launched my own webinar series, LinkedIn Power Lab, and subsequently the book reviews had to pause for a while.
In September 2022 I restarted the series now in form of a LinkedIn newsletter which reaches already more than 2000 subscribers - and 40% of them are not even my own connections.
The format stayed the same since the beginning: I write a detailed review including quotes and the reception of the book, even what future authors can learn from that particular book. Then I add the same seven questions answered by the authors complementing the reading pleasure.
Below are all episodes of the series - feel free to check them out!
Gunnar
Book Reviews of Season 1:
Here is a summary post of the first season with the key takeaways per book.
The dates represents the publication on my LinkedIn newsletter, not the copy on Medium or an earlier post on my own blog. I added the country flag to find out where the authors are located (not their origin or nationality). The links show the review directly as LinkedIn article or here on Substack.
Cian McLoughlin 🇦🇺 Rebirth of the Salesman, 9 September 2022
Smibert/Moloney/Clulow 🇦🇺 The Wentworth Prospect, 23 Sept. 2022
Mark McInnes 🇦🇺 Tactical Pipeline Growth, 6 October 2022
Michael Haynes 🇦🇺 Listen Innovate Grow, 21 October 2022
Peter Strohkorb 🇦🇺 Smarketing, 4 November 2022
Steven Norman 🇦🇺 Future Proof Sales Strategy, 18 November 2022
Wendy Lloyd Curley 🇦🇺 Stop Wasting Your Time Networking, 2 Dec. 2022
Jane Jackson 🇦🇺 Navigating Career Crossroads, 15 December 2022
Tom Williams 🇺🇸 Buyer Centered Selling, 5 January 2023
Beat Bühlmann 🇨🇭 Stuck? Unhappy?, 20 January 2023
Book Reviews of Season 2:
Here is a summary post of the second season.
Shani Taylor 🇦🇺 From Ignored to Adored, 3 February 2023
Andrew Hoggard 🇳🇿 Business from the Heart, 17 February 2023
Joel Annesley 🇦🇺 Quiet Confidence, 4 March 2023
Adrienne McLean 🇦🇺 Think Bigger, Grow & Succeed, 18 March 2023
Duncan Fish 🇦🇺 Engage, 1 April 2023
Wayne Moloney 🇦🇺 Your Roadmap to Achieving Sales Success, 16 Apr. 2023
Priya Mishra 🇦🇺 Journey of Perseverance, 29 April 2023
Larry Levine 🇺🇸 Selling from the Heart, 14 May 2023
Richard Forrest 🇦🇺 Ultimate Guide to B2B Sales Prospecting, 10 June 2023
Lison Mage 🇦🇺 Act Before You overThink, 4 July 2023
Book Reviews of Season 3:
Here is a summary post of the third season.
Michele Gennoe 🇦🇺 Mindful Leadership, 29 July 2023
Tony Hughes 🇦🇺 & Justin Michael 🇺🇸 Tech-Powered Sales, 12 August 2023
Jacqueline Hofste 🇦🇺 The Free Spirit of your Life Purpose, 27 August 2023
Beat Welte 🇨🇭 Gamebreaker, 10 September 2023
Geoff Anderson 🇦🇺 Shoot Me Now, 8 October 2023
Justin Michael 🇺🇸 Sales Superpowers; 21 October 2023
Dennis Geelen 🇨🇦 The Accidental Solopreneur, 23 December 2023
Justin Michael 🇺🇸 Justin Michael Method 2.0, 6 January 2024
Mario Krivokapic 🇩🇪 Still Underrated!, 17 February 2024
Lynette Diehm 🇦🇺 Dare To Be You, 14 April 2024
Book Reviews of Season 4:
I am now reviewing books for the fourth season, typically on a bi-monthly base while writing my own books.
Daniel Tolson 🇦🇺 Win Sales Now, 18 May 2024
Therese Tarlinton 🇦🇺 Swap, 11 June 2024
Justin Michael 🇺🇸 Attraction Selling, 18 August 2024
Luan Wise 🇬🇧 Smart Social Media, 25 September 2024
Mario Bekes 🇦🇺 Corporate and Workplace Investigations, 18 Nov. 2024
Justin Michael 🇺🇸 7-Figure Formula, 12 January 2025
Lloyd Thompson 🇦🇺 9 Ways to Leave Your Day-to-Day, 31 March 2025
Frederik Böhnke 🇮🇪 Navigating the Office Zoo, 30 April 2025
Charles Needham & Justin Michael 🇺🇸 Cold Call Algo, 15 July 2025
Mehmet Yildiz 🇦🇺 Smart Email Marketing, 17 August 2025
Book Reviews of Season 5:
Planning ahead for the fifth season with a selection of books I’m reading.
Karen Matthews 🇦🇺 De-mystifying the Road to Change
Veronica Llorca-Smith 🇭🇰 The Anti-Procrastinator
Anne McKeown 🇦🇺 How To Talk to Anyone
Matt Tomporowski 🇨🇦 Letting Go Right Now
Do you want to be part of the series as well?
Typically I select books I want to read by their topics or written by authors I already know and built a relationship with, either from Australia or overseas.
If you would like your book to be covered, please be aware that this is not a paid promotion. Happy to talk about your book, please let me know by email.
The art of networking covered in my books
Reviewing books from other authors helped me to write my first own books in English (after 23 travel books and one fairy tale in German).
Therefore I wrote two book introductions similar to the book reviews including an interview with myself (sounds funny) to cover the same questions. Here they are:
Connect & Act - Systematic Social Selling, 29 May 2023:
Introduction, read a free chapter, order the signed book here
Social Selling for Jobseekers, 28 April 2024:
Introduction, read a free chapter, order the signed book here
Lead Not Manage, 3 December 2024
Introduction, order the bottomless book bundle here
Looking forward to hearing about your feedback and reading your reviews on Amazon - thanks in advance.
