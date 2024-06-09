Reading “The Wentworth Prospect”, photo by Peter Read

G’day, welcome to my LinkedIn newsletter Learn From Books, accompanied by the hashtag #learnfrombookswithgunnar.

Initially started as blog posts on my own homepage in 2018, I only shared them by a corresponding LinkedIn post and later copied many of them to my Medium presence.

After the first couple of books with the beginning of the pandemic I launched my own webinar series, LinkedIn Power Lab, and subsequently the book reviews had to pause for a while.

In September 2022 I restarted the series now in form of a LinkedIn newsletter which reaches already more than 2000 subscribers - and 40% of them are not even my own connections.

The format stayed the same since the beginning: I write a detailed review including quotes and the reception of the book, even what future authors can learn from that particular book. Then I add the same seven questions answered by the authors complementing the reading pleasure.

Below are all episodes of the series - feel free to check them out!

Gunnar

Book Reviews of Season 1:

Here is a summary post of the first season with the key takeaways per book.

The dates represents the publication on my LinkedIn newsletter, not the copy on Medium or an earlier post on my own blog. I added the country flag to find out where the authors are located (not their origin or nationality). The links show the review directly as LinkedIn article or here on Substack.

Book Reviews of Season 2:

Here is a summary post of the second season.

Book Reviews of Season 3:

Here is a summary post of the third season.

Book Reviews of Season 4:

I am now reviewing books for the fourth season, typically on a bi-monthly base while writing my own books.

Book Reviews of Season 5:

Planning ahead for the fifth season with a selection of books I’m reading.

Karen Matthews 🇦🇺 De-mystifying the Road to Change Veronica Llorca-Smith 🇭🇰 The Anti-Procrastinator Anne McKeown 🇦🇺 How To Talk to Anyone Matt Tomporowski 🇨🇦 Letting Go Right Now

Do you want to be part of the series as well?

Typically I select books I want to read by their topics or written by authors I already know and built a relationship with, either from Australia or overseas.

If you would like your book to be covered, please be aware that this is not a paid promotion. Happy to talk about your book, please let me know by email.

The art of networking covered in my books

Reviewing books from other authors helped me to write my first own books in English (after 23 travel books and one fairy tale in German).

Therefore I wrote two book introductions similar to the book reviews including an interview with myself (sounds funny) to cover the same questions. Here they are:

Looking forward to hearing about your feedback and reading your reviews on Amazon - thanks in advance.

Mockup image by the author using Placeit.net

Thank you for reading my book reviews, appreciated. Please share your thoughts, add your comments and maybe even some recommendations. Keen to learn from my readers!