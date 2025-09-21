Most authors and business owners with books struggle in making LinkedIn work for the book side of their business. They miss out on an ideal chance for finding people who know, like and trust them already!

Do you also feel this way?

🆇 Overwhelming - It feels like you’re constantly shaking hands online, but don’t know how to talk about your book.

🆇 Time-consuming - You invest hours for your corporate role or business without remaining energy to talk about your book.

🆇 Inconsistent - Without a clear process to see profile viewers and engage in DMs, no wonder that nobody knows about your authority.

And you know that just posting a link to the book wouldn't help either.



What if there was a clear way to talk early about your writing journey on LinkedIn to then promote it there in a non-salesy way?

Imagine how it would feel if your book gains the next bestseller status or helps readers becoming paid clients — thanks for being active on LinkedIn?

Therefore my next webinar on Monday 29 September covers exactly that: How you can use LinkedIn to promote your book.

For this episode I am pleased to welcome

from

, the creator of the (already) legendary

.

This is what we will cover in the webinar:

Start: How to inform readers in advance Shop: How to promote your book online Solve: How to use LinkedIn in practice



Please join us for this free webinar training with a range of practical tips here: www.linkedinpowerlab.com/20250929 (and confirm the following email to receive the Zoom details in advance).

Looking forward to welcoming you in the webinar!

Gunnar & Fleur