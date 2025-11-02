When I ran my first workshop about LinkedIn for Authors in Sydney a couple of years ago, many writers dismissed the idea.

In their view LinkedIn was rather a place for recruiters and corporate professionals, not for poets and storytellers.

Gratefully things have changed: Publishing has become easier, audiences are everywhere, and content creators dominate the LinkedIn feed. And yet, attention is harder to earn than ever (not only due to algorithm changes).

Most authors already have something incredibly valuable: a professional network built over years.

That network might not buy your book directly but it can open doors, amplify your message, and help your story travel far beyond the bookshelf.

LinkedIn is our personal brand where credibility lives. When done right, it turns your expertise or personal story into something discoverable and shareable with built-in trust.

I talked about this topic in my first Substack Live as a solo session. If you want to watch that across 30 minutes, you will find it on my YouTube.

📣 Seven Ways to Make LinkedIn Work for Your Book

Here is the practical framework I’ve used across my own titles from my initial business book Connect & Act to my recent personal development book Happy Habits. Basically those are the elements I teach other authors looking to launch and grow their audience.

1️⃣ Choose the Right Moment

Don’t announce your book too early (“I’m going to write a book!”) before you’re sure it’s real.

This is a play on my first name: in Australia they say “a gonna is someone who says they gonna do - and never do”. Don’t be that person.

Better wait until the writing is underway or the manuscript is in editing when momentum is visible.

Then start compile your progress: behind-the-scenes posts, milestone updates or “coming soon” visuals.

If your topic differs from your day job (like my Happy Habits book vs. my SaaS role), post about it on weekends or outside business hours. It keeps your feed authentic without confusing your professional audience.

Announcing my 2026 book “Celebrate Your Network” within a comment

2️⃣ Involve Your Network Early

LinkedIn is full of potential pre-readers and endorsers such as people who know you well enough to care, but not so well that they give the feedback you expect from family and friends.

Offer early access versions (“Advanced Reader Copies”, ARC) and invite their input. You will gain both useful testimonials and genuine advocates who will surely help amplify your launch.

You can post that request on LinkedIn and use email marketing software to gather their contribution.

Grabbing early reader feedback for “Happy Habits”

3️⃣ Build in Public in a Smart Way

Create curiosity before launch:

Post a poll asking feedback on a current project

Share design snippets or cover mockups

Announce a LinkedIn Event for your book launch

Post stories about lessons learned while writing

Tag contributors, editors or interviewees carefully so that they will reshare your posts and create the earned media effect that money can’t buy.

Today’s “Lessons Learned” post about uploading paperback and ebook to KDP

4️⃣ Optimise Your LinkedIn Profile

Treat your profile as your silent conversion layer. The first part of your headline is visible below your name in every comment.

When your book is ready to go, update your headline to include it at the end of your headline (“e.g. Author of Happy Habits”). Once it’s out, move it to the front for one month and then back again.

If you have LinkedIn Premium, you can upload more background images as in my example below where the second one covers my book.

Use the Featured section to showcase:

Your book cover and link Launch event photos Media mentions or interviews

Every comment you make quietly promotes your author identity.

My book in the headline and the second background image of my profile

5️⃣ Engage Like a Pro

Don’t just post and ghost! Better to respond right. You can create time blocks in your diary to avoid work preventing the quick response your content deserves.

Thank supporters, reply to comments, and screenshot kind feedback for later use as testimonials or quotes. You will be grateful for what you find in comments over time.

Not to forget: consistency beats volume. I’ve posted every week for 362 consecutive weeks about the same topic using the same hashtag #socialsellingmonday — proof that rhythm creates flow.

Nice comments after the book launch of “Connect & Act”

6️⃣ Use the LinkedIn Newsletter

LinkedIn’s built-in newsletter is a discovery tool, not a competitor to Substack or a series email marketing platform (my favourite is ActiveCampaign).

The newsletter lets you reach people beyond your existing network, people you actually don’t know.

My own newsletter Learn From Books reaches about 2800 readers, all through organic LinkedIn distribution. Good thing: about 40% are not my first grade connections.

You can publish your book updates or excerpts there once a month - and those people even receive an email with your episode.

Think of it as your public stage and Substack as your private lounge.

Announcing “Social Selling for Jobseekers” in my newsletter

7️⃣ Apply my LEGO Framework

The principle from my book Connect & Act applies for authors as well.

🧱 Complete : fix and align your profile

🔗 Connect : build meaningful relationships

✍️ Content : share your ideas and progress

💡 Convert: turn visibility into readers, clients, or speaking invites

Repeat this rhythm as the author’s equivalent of compound interest.

Extract from my online course “Happy Habits in action”

🧩 Case Study: From LinkedIn to Bestseller

When I published Connect & Act, I invited 31 contributors, most of them I found through LinkedIn. Including my cover designer Josefina and myself we were 33 collaborators (the highest degree in… do you know where?).

They reshared the event, tagged me in posts, and within days the book reached Amazon Bestseller status, entirely through organic engagement.

That’s the magic of earned media: real people talking about your work because they believe in it.

Example post from collaborator Wendy about “Connect & Act”

☕ Closing Thought

Your book might live on Amazon but its audience lives on LinkedIn. And for fiction books or those authors with books more relevant for Facebook, Instagram or TikTok: you can apply a lot of what I wrote above as well.

Start small, share your process and celebrate others. The more you contribute, the more your credibility compounds.

Be authentic, be consistent and build your book within your profile and activities.

