Neural Foundry
8d

The three-by-five structure is genuinely brilliant here. Most AI ethics books either drown you in technical jargon or stay so high level they're useless, but this framework makes it actionable without oversimplifying the nuance. What realy stood out to me is how Karen addresses the fact that even decision-makers using AI for support remain responsible,that's the kind of clarity people need when they're trying to figure out their own boundries. The translator role you mentioned matters more than people realize in this space.

🎈Noemi from ME TIME 🎈
Dec 7

Great one! Also served as a reminder to take a look and start my review 😬 hope you’re well, Gunnar

