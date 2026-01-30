Have you ever observed the moment when a person enters a room and everyone is observing with an unrequested attention what will happen next? Many would say the entering person has charisma. But there is more as the room decides before thought, even before words are spoken.

That is what Justin Michael and Jonny Staker call The Frame. Their book uncovers the unspoken laws of power, status and influence as an approach to discover the hidden psychology to drive human behaviour.

Can we learn that from reading this book? Who are those authors to talk about that?

Two experts who learnt getting up again

I read and reviewed earlier books from Justin Michael – an internationally renowned outbound sales expert and bestselling author of ten books sharing his deep experience of creating own methodologies up to rewriting the law of attraction. For this book he joined forces and shared experienced with entrepreneur, investor and executive advisor Jonny Staker bringing two decades of founding, scaling and selling companies reshaping how his client position, acquire and drive billions of dollars.

The concept of becoming

The unspoken laws of power, status and influence are described across 14 chapters with revealing titles such as “Strategic Over Transactional”, Status is a Silent Weapon”, “Frame the First Five Seconds” and “The Qualifier’s Edge” up to the “Ten Laws of Fame”.

What connects all chapters is the idea of shifting from doing to being.

In that sense they don’t share tips about memorising clever lines, body language tricks or persuasion tactics. Instead, Justin and Jonny guide the reader through a transformation of identity from someone who seeks approval, validation or permission to someone who naturally commands presence.

The Frame is not about dominating a room as such which is often expressed by charisma. Here it is about holding your own internal position so strongly that others instinctively respond to that.

Across the chapters, we learn how humans constantly test status unconsciously, how power is communicated through calmness instead of noise and how those who chase outcomes lose influence while those who embody that certainty attract it by becoming the kind of person whose presence shifts the dynamic before the conversation even begins.

Real life adaptability

Although the concept of Frame might sound abstract at first, the book constantly grounds it in real situations.

The authors share personal failures, moments of losing status, being dismissed, overlooked or outplayed – and how rebuilding their inner posture changed the results in business, negotiations, leadership and relationships.

Readers will recognise many everyday scenarios they experienced as well, such as:

entering a meeting where someone else already controls the tone

being interrupted or talked over

trying too hard to convince instead of being heard

feeling the subtle hierarchy in rooms without knowing why

Justin and Jonny break these moments down explaining what really happened beneath the surface of those moments.

More importantly from a reader point of view, they us show how to shift those dynamics by changing internal positioning first, not by forcing behaviour.

And this is exactly what makes the book highly applicable for sales professionals as well as for founders, leaders, creators and anyone navigating influence in modern work and life.

Useful quotes out of the book

While reading this book I stopped many times as some sentences jumped out to live by themselves as if they don’t need the concrete context within the flow. Here are some examples:

“Power does not seduce through persuasion. It seduces through stillness. It does not seek to convince. It does not bend. It holds. Quietly. Unshaken.” “The strongest signal is not having more. It is needing less. Master that, and you will no longer walk into rooms. You become the Frame.” “When someone says almost nothing and yet owns the cadence that isn’t charisma. It isn’t luck. That’s the Frame.”

These sentences show the writing style of both authors. Short sentences. Sometimes without explanations. That sticks.

Inspiration for fellow writers

Authors who want to write a book together with someone else typically have the dilemma of selecting who is mentioned with the word “I” to tell concrete experiences. Most authors would then write “Justin did this” or “Jonny experienced that”.

This book solves it in an elegant way with a universal “I” as described in the introduction: “Some pages are mine. Some are his. Some belong to a merciless third voice we both met the hard way, one that doesn’t flatter, doesn’t console, only holds the reflection steady. From here, we let the voices merge: at times singular, at times plural.”

Final verdict

Answering my earlier question directly out of the book: Frame “cannot be faked, borrowed, or scripted. Frame is not learned. It is remembered.” Or in other words: “It is the primal inheritance of those who once had it ripped away, who have felt the humiliation of losing the room, and who have sworn in the marrow of their bones never to lose it again.

So here we have the reason why Justin and Jonny can help the reader to feel the Frame: they had it without knowing, they lost it and rebuilt themselves brick by brick and nerve by nerve.

This book achieved especially one thing: a transformation of becoming, not just a book with strategies to learn or tactics to apply. And once we reached the final Law of Embodied Frame, we don’t longer hold the frame; it holds us so that our presence precedes us.

Once you start seeing Frames, you can’t unsee them.

And if you want to learn how to write a book of full transformation from becoming to being, this is the one to grab and embody.

Q&A with Justin Michael

1. What was the deciding moment to write this book?

I was originally asked to write about the overlap between dating and sales without the cringe, without pickup tactics. That thread quickly exposed something deeper. Power. Status. Control in high-stakes moments. Frame. Once you see it, you can’t unsee it. We realized there was no modern manual that taught how powerful people actually move. Not tactics. Presence. Identity. The goal became clear: write the book we wish existed. Robert Greene meets Neil Strauss meets Oren Klaff. A playbook for holding power without force.

2. How long did it take from concept to launch?

About a year. Intensely focused. I chose to co-write with Jonny Staker because he’d lived it. Big exits. Boardrooms that felt like scenes from Billions or Succession. We wanted cinematic storytelling paired with ruthless practicality. Every chapter opens with a gripping vignette, then lands in “Holding the Frame” so readers can apply it immediately in deals, dating, fundraising, or when pressure hits and their frame is tested.

3. How did you perform the research to create the practical content?

Decades of study across neuroscience, game theory, NLP, psychology, and relationship dynamics, all cited in a serious bibliography. But the real work was editing. Far harder than writing. We cut relentlessly to make it timeless. No trends. No fluff. The book moves across Dubai, London, Paris, New York. Power expressed through silence. Poise. First impressions. Gravitas. This is about how to be when six- and seven-figure moments are on the line.

4. What was the biggest challenge along the process (and how did you overcome it)?

Restraint. Not repeating 48 Laws or The Game. We needed original insight. Especially around what happens when a frame cracks and how to recover it. That pressure forced clarity. We distilled everything into the 10 Laws of Frame. This isn’t mindset. It’s identity. Ontology. Most books teach what to do. This teaches who to become. That’s why people say one read changes them.

5. What was your own reflection along the journey?

Two truths. First, frames collide. There’s always a dominant frame. Power doesn’t require aggression. Often it’s listening. Curiosity. Social aikido. Second, frame is absolute but personal. The Dalai Lama. Oprah. Branson. Rick Rubin. Mark Cuban. Power doesn’t look one way. It’s fully owned authenticity. Love is a frame. Courage is a frame. Calm is a frame. This book isn’t about elitism. It’s about alignment.

6. What is the outcome in having this book available?

They relate differently to powerful people. They close bigger deals. They negotiate with calm authority. They fundraise with composure. Their presence changes. They see where they’ve been leaking power and fix it fast. Confidence, magnetism, and charisma rise because they’re no longer performing. This is a book you reread because it evolves as you do.

7. What would you advise others about writing their book?

Obsess over the edit. Cut until it hurts. Read it 20 times. Invite real feedback. We had hundreds of early readers. Tighten the pace. Build a narrative arc. Books should feel like albums. This one crescendos hard. Especially near the end. A billionaire helicopter scene. A refusal that changes everything. Short beats long. 45K words beats 90K. Entertain. Educate. Then write like it’s your last message to the world. If it still matters in 2100, you did it right.

Justin Michael & Jonny Staker: “The Frame: Unspoken Laws of Power, Status, and Influence”, Jones Media Publishing 2025, ISBN 979-8-27699615-8 (Paperback), 979-8-27709252-1 (Hardcover) or ASIN B0G4NVRG5R (Kindle eBook). More about the book: www.theframebook.com