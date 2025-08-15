It’s never too late to build your own email list. This advice is valid for businesses and solopreneurs – and the best day to start was yesterday. Just found the best source to learn about the topic to get started now.

The book “Smart Email Marketing and Content Integration” from renowned author, cognitive scientist, seasoned technologist, and content strategist,

. He is well-known on

and

where his ecosystem of 17 publications under the

umbrella brings comprehensive articles alongside eclectic topics for a large audience.

Dr Yildiz also created a 3-tier Substack Mastery Boost program which will be a low cost education and marketing support for creators, freelancers, and content startups.

Besides his publishing expertise, he has “built and refined email marketing systems for startups, large enterprises, and content-driven businesses, seeing firsthand what works and what does not.” This book includes his approach from behavioural segmentation to automated workflows without losing the human touch.

A comprehensive view into and beyond email marketing

The comprehensive book helps beginners and professionals with the importance and practical aspects of email marketing – which became my professional life since joining ActiveCampaign. And even beforehand I tested many tools and principles while running my affiliate marketing side business. Unfortunately I didn’t have this book when I started – and ma happy that I can now learn what I discovered by accident.

The book covers all you ever wanted to know about email marketing across eight sections and 65 chapters. He found a unique way by calling the chapters in form of questions, such as:

“Do I Really Need an Email List If I Am Already Active on Social Media?” (chapter 8)

“Can LinkedIn Empower My Email List Growth, Substack Success, and Book Sales?” (chapter 44)

“Can you give us a step-by-step sample blueprint for startups and freelancers?” (chapter 52)

Combining the art and science of email marketing for lasting success, Dr Mehmet created his own framework called SMART which is also included in the book title. I’m sure you have read about smart goals before – but in this context it stands for: Segmentation and personalisation, Measurable growth and optimisation, Automation and efficiency, Relationship building and trust, Targeted content integration.

And there we have the reason why email marketing is not a commodity: businesses and content creators need to define their strategic aspect first before they can look into content creation and choose the right tools. The described platforms for email marketing don’t stand in isolation as clients also need to have adjacent systems to take full leverage of the client journey (I don’t like the term “sales process”). In best case, the email system is integrated with its own CRM and open to others from messaging to calendar booking and automated workflows.

Useful quotes out of the book

This book is full of wisdom with a range of quotes worth sharing. The basic explanation in one sentence is this one:

Email marketing is a broad strategy designed to nurture and engage an audience over time.

And more in detail:

Today, businesses, freelancers, and content creators rely on specialized email marketing software to automate processes, personalize messages, and optimize engagement.

My favourite quote is a mindset shift for many readers:

Instead of sending emails based on what you want to promote, you will send messages based on what they are ready to hear.

Inspiration for fellow writers

If you want to write such a reference book about your own expertise, you can take some golden nuggets from Dr Mehmet’s approach. Especially the question-based chapter naming implies thinking about your readers first – which you can easily build by your clients’ feedback you collected over years.

What I also consider adopting is his approach of showing what happens when the readers don’t follow the advice. This way he gives the readers a decision how to balance learning and concrete circumstances instead of pushing them too hard.

Start with email marketing in a smart way

Dr Mehmet Yildiz created an invaluable resource for in-house marketers, for marketing agencies and their clients to learn the latest and greatest in email marketing and automation. The word “smart” in the title also underlines his commitment to precision, relevance, and results his readers will gain when they follow the steps laid out in this book.

Q&A with Dr Mehmet Yildiz

1. What was the deciding moment to write this book?

The deciding moment came after mentoring hundreds of freelance writers who kept asking me the same question in different ways: “How do I find clients without relying on social media or chasing leads?”

I realized most were ignoring email marketing—not because they doubted its power, but because no one had explained it in a relatable, practical way for freelancers. That gap became too obvious to ignore.

I knew I had to turn my decades of experience into a focused, no-fluff guide that could help them build real independence.

2. How long did it take from concept to launch?

While the writing itself took about three months of dedicated focus, the real answer is that this book has been in the making for over 30 years. I started building mailing lists long before the internet as we know it even existed.

Every lesson in this book comes from lived experience—writing, testing, failing, refining, and succeeding. So, while the draft came together quickly, the insights have been tested and applied over decades.

3. How did you perform the research to create the practical content?

I combined three layers of research. First, I revisited my own real-world campaigns—what worked, what failed, and why.

Second, I analyzed patterns from the hundreds of freelancers I have mentored, learning from their diverse experiences across different industries.

Third, I cross-checked these lessons with academic research and market data to ensure the advice was not just personal but backed by broader trends and evidence. This blend of practical wisdom and scholarly validation shaped the final content.

4. What was the biggest challenge along the process (and how did you overcome it)?

The biggest challenge was simplifying something that I know is both an art and a science. It is easy to overwhelm readers with theory or drown them in jargon. My goal was to make the book accessible without losing depth.

I overcame this by writing as if I was mentoring one person at a time—imagining their specific struggles, needs, and questions. This helped me stay grounded and human in my language, while still delivering high-value, actionable insights.

5. What was your own reflection along the journey?

I was reminded once again that writing is not just about sharing knowledge. It is about clearing the path for others. Every sentence I wrote forced me to think, "Is this clear? Is this useful? Is this respectful of their time?" That mindset made the writing process deeply fulfilling. It felt like I was passing on a craft that has served me for decades to a new generation of writers and creators who are ready to take control of their work and their future.

6. What is the outcome in having this book available?

The biggest outcome is seeing readers shift their mindset from chasing virality to building lasting relationships. Readers have already told me they feel more confident, more focused, and more independent. That was my goal.

I wanted freelancers and startups to stop relying on noisy platforms and start building something they own and control—a direct, manageable, and meaningful connection with their audience. This book is now part of that movement.

7. What would you advise others about writing their book?

I invite aspiring book authors not to write to impress.

Write to solve a real problem for someone you care about.

Picture their face. Imagine their struggles. Then write as if you are speaking directly to them, not the masses, not the market, not the algorithm.

Writing becomes easier, more meaningful, more memorable, more educational, and more impactful when it comes from a place of service, not performance.

Dr Mehmet Yildiz: “Smart Email Marketing and Content Integration”, S.T.E.P.S. Publishing Australia 2025, ISBN 979-8-3097-5706-0 Available in Paperback, Digital and Audio formats in multiple bookstores including author's own discount bookstore.

