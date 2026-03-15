Busy Book Builder ☕️

Busy Book Builder ☕️

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George Ziogas's avatar
George Ziogas
7d

This gets to the heart of why so many teams stay busy yet still miss the mark. I like how it points past tools and tactics to the deeper issue of people not sharing what they know. For anyone who has worked inside those silos, that rings very true.

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Adem Manderovic's avatar
Adem Manderovic
7d

What an amazing breakdown of why tried and true first principles will always be superior to micro tactics

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