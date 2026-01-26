Hurray, I published my second fiction book this week – it marks ten years from arriving in Australia for the first time.

It’s a fairy tale from Rottnest Island in Western Australia, home of the quokkas, the happiest animals on Earth. The fictive book shows that curiosity, courage, and a gentle smile can change the world.

In this article I’m describing the process of self-publishing in six versions at the same time (yes I know, a bit crazy to do it all by myself). That includes English and German versions in three formats.

👉 Please check out the new book here: https://mybook.to/thesmile

Step 1: Complete the script

Like my first fairy tale book I wrote the entire manuscript in Microsoft Word, carefully formatted for print in a 5.5” x 8.5” size. For paperbacks, that means thinking like a traditional typesetter:

The chapters typically begin on the right-hand page which might add some “empty pages” throughout the document. This time I deviated as many empty pages add the cost and customer price.

The Table of Contents (TOC) must be adjusted to match the actual pagination. I took the freedom of adding the preface, not a real foreword.

The front matter including the title page, a copyright page and a potential dedication sits before the numbered chapters.

I use my own ISBN numbers for paperback, eBook and audiobook to have freedom of the fulfilment route

For the digital ebook, I created a second Word file without those empty pages to avoid scrolling over emptiness.

This book has 17 chapters which all start with an illustration below the chapter name. As I got used to the proper size from the first book, it’s easy to now have a series blueprint.

Step 2: Create the paperback

KDP requires a print-ready PDF format. Thankfully, this part was simple within Microsoft Word (or alternatively Google Docs):

Save the manuscript as a PDF using Print Quality.

Double-check margins , fonts, and page size match the chosen trim size (in my case, 5.5 x 8.5 inches / 140 x 216 mm).

That file becomes the upload for the paperback interior.

This quality was good enough for KDP even with my illustrations - no need to have an Acrobat Pro version or any other tool.

Make sure to add alt-text images right now so that the book converter can capture that as well (KDP will ask for it later).

Step 3: Design the covers

All formats from paperback and ebook to various audiobook distributions need different dimensions:

Ebook cover: 1600 x 2560 pixels is the typical size with a tall aspect ratio that displays well across Amazon, Apple Books, and other stores. KDP requires a JPG image; for sharing on other channels I also created the better quality of a PNG image.

Paperback cover: it must match the book’s trim size as defined (in my case 5.5 x 8.5 inches). I also created the back side as separate PDF to attached it all together as a PDF book to sell it separately later.

Full wraparound cover: required for the paperback including the spine. The dimensions are based on the page count (mine was 84 pages for English and 98 for German); KDP provides a template once you enter those details. If you bring your own ISBN number, you can integrate and let KDP know in the steps.

Audiobook covers have different dimensions. Spotify and Audible sue square images (3000x3000 is best) while ElevenReader requires 1800x1200. When I’m already doing covers, I create all in one go.

I designed all versions in Canva as separate documents for easy copy and paste of the requirement elements. Sure, those familiar with the Adobe Creative Suite would use Photoshop or Acrobat Pro.

A quick side remark: if you want to have a free chapter of your book as a freebie download in exchange of a reader’s email address, the paperback cover PDF is quite handy stating with “free chapter copy” on the title.

All English cover versions in my Canva library

All German cover versions created all in one go

Step 4: Upload the paperback

Once the files were ready, I logged into my KDP dashboard and started the upload process, starting with the paperback:

Entered book details (title, subtitle, author name, imprint).

Reviewed suitable categories and keywords (that’s a science for itself).

Selected trim size , paper type, and binding options (I went for premium colour, which increases cost but looks vibrant for illustrations).

Uploaded the interior PDF and cover PDF files, adding a comment about AI usage for the book (text, translations, images).

Define the main market (Amazon.com) and the pricing per market: for paperback the net price without sales tax is given while the gross including GST/VAT etc. is calculated.

I like the visible prices being inclusive of tax so it’s a bit of fiddling around. In my view no need to consider a launch price for the paperback.

The paperback version was ready for review and publishing. Done!

Step 5: Create the Kindle ebook

The process begins in the same KDP dashboard. After finishing the paperback draft or even after publishing it, I simply clicked “Add Kindle eBook”:

Title, subtitle, and contributors transfer across automatically.

The description can be the same as your paperback back cover copy or adapted for digital readers.

I selected English as the language, added my series information, and confirmed the categories which are different to paperback books (!).

This duplication saves time as you don’t have to start from scratch or manually copy every field over. And this way all images include the alt-text descriptions for accessibility which is a requirement in Kindle publishing.

A Kindle ebook doesn’t require an ISBN number by default as Amazon differentiates them with their own ASIN. In my case I want to sell it also on regular ebook marketplaces and therefore assigned one of my ISBN numbers.

KDP requires two main files to upload:

Interior file: the formatted epub file which I created in calibri as usual (see my detailed walkthrough here).

Cover file: a JPEG image (not PNG) ideally at 1600 x 2560 pixels. You can have another aspect ratio but it would look strange on the shelf.

Then I checked how the book will appear in the KDP Previewer. This is a critical task to:

Check that chapter headings align correctly.

Ensure images scale properly and don’t break the flow.

Verify the cover displays as expected.

Only once the preview looks right can you move on.

Step 6: Set the pricing

Here’s where things differ from the paperback version:

For paperbacks, you enter a net base price and taxes get added .

For Kindle ebooks, the listed price already includes tax.

I experimented with different options, but decided to launch at $0.99 worldwide. The goal isn’t immediate profit, rather to build visibility and encourage early downloads. Later I can adjust to a more standard price like $2.99 or $4.99.

Adding the pricing options for the Kindle eBook

Step 7: Choose your Ebook Distribution

A few key decisions along the way:

KDP Select : I chose not to enrol in Amazon’s promotion program which allows for price dumps and giveaways which requires exclusivity for 90 days. That leaves me free to distribute through Draft2Digital or other platforms.

Territories : I opted for worldwide rights, no need to limit to certain countries or markets.

Royalties: KDP offers to options: at the 35% level they take transfer costs; it’s the only way to price as low as $0.99. At the 70% level the commission is higher but the author has to pay delivery costs which is tricky in my case given its large illustrated images.

Step 8: Publish the ebook

With files uploaded, the preview approved and prices set, all that’s left is to hit “Publish”. In my experience, eBooks often go live faster than paperbacks, often within 24 hours.

As I wanted my new book to hit the shelves on 29 January - exactly ten years from coming to Australia as a visitor - I opted for a desired release date which required me to submit the file four days in advance.

Step 9: Planning the audiobook

There are two ways you can create your audiobook: narrated by a human (yourself or an actor) or using AI voices. Amazon’s own Audible distribution requires real voices. If you want to record by yourself you need to provide excellent sound quality.

I have recorded a 90 min example of my real voice in ElevenLabs to create an AI voice clone in English - and will do the same in German this upcoming week. That voice allowed me to create an audiobook version of my book within 30 minutes. Most of my friends don’t recognise it was done by AI!

I will share a separate article about my chosen approach soon.

Step 10: Create a magic link

Many people ask my in person or in writing about my books. I can’t memorise the Amazon links well - and they are different by Amazon’s marketplace per country. Sure, I could use a regular link shortener link Bitly per country link – but there is a better way.

The free service Booklinker provides a universal link which checks the Amazon country on the browser of the user, e.g. my mum sees my book in the German Amazon page while I see it in the Australian Amazon page.

For my new fiction book I created two book links and two series names to cater for the book languages, also including the first book which I published last October. I created the links in a memorisable way:

Tales to Travel (the series): mybook.to/talestotravel

The Elixir That Doubled Life (vol 1): mybook.to/elixir

The Smile That Sailed Away (vol 2): mybook.to/thesmile

The same for German. The series page looks really good:

Booklinker series page for my fairy tales

For me it is an excellent service which is purely paid by affiliate commission they receive. I could also add links to other book stores like Barnes & Noble.

Step 11: Tracking the process

This is my book 31 with 23 of them by traditional publishers. Finally it was time to create a proper tracking table of all that has been released under my name. Now I have a sheet per book and language, similar to what I noted for my book marketing clients.

With files uploaded, the preview approved and prices set, all that’s left is to hit “Publish”. In my experience, eBooks often go live faster than paperbacks, often within 24 hours.

Tracking sheet for all my books – and also for my clients

Step 12: Author Marketing

With both the paperback and Kindle eBook versions now live, my fairy tale is ready to reach readers in both print and digital form.

Guess who runs the marketing of a self-published author: the author… unless they outsource to anyone else.

My tip: place your book in the The Substack Bookstore from Fleur Hull – the perfect place to reach fellow Substackers who are likely to read your book (especially those who published theirs, too!).

The Substack Bookstore for indie book authors

📚 Have you experimented with formatting, uploading, pricing or distribution strategies on KDP for paperback or ebook? I’d love to hear your thoughts.

👉 And if you need help for your book just let me know - happy to help!