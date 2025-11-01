Busy Book Builder ☕️

Busy Book Builder ☕️

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ian Browne's avatar
Ian Browne
20h

very helpful, i'm about a tenth of the way through the process at the moment and you make it quite straight forward to see what is ahead beyond the actual writing

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Gunnar Habitz
Karo (Product with Attitude)'s avatar
Karo (Product with Attitude)
1d

That's very useful, thank you Gunnar.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Gunnar Habitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture