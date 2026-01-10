Happy new year - hope you had a good start into 2026. From the coldest Christmas in decades we’re just hitting another 40 degree weekend in Sydney.

Back on social media regularly again, I observe that many professionals post consistently on LinkedIn, yet everything disappears in the feed within hours.

At the same time, many of them heard that Substack could be the right place to build a real audience… but they struggle to connect the two together.

This is where my new webinar episode comes in - delivered together with one of my favourite content creators, book authors and Substack experts:

Veronica Llorca-Smith wrote her first book, The Lemon Tree Mindset, when she found herself during the pandemic without a job apart from her family and started to write on Substack.

From there she became a recognised expert and corporate public speaker, published five more books including The Anti-Procrastinator (Penguin Random House) and created successful online courses.

Humbled to have Veronica joining me for this first webinar in the new year:

📅 Monday, 19 January 2026

🕖 7:00 PM Sydney/Melbourne time

🕖 4:00 PM Hong Kong/Singapore time

Please register here

This is what we will cover in this episode:

LinkedIn: How to write content to spark curiosity Substack: How to turn curiosity into a community The Flywheel: How to leverage both to your advantage

You will feel empowered, educated and excited to combine both platforms from discovery to nurturing your readers - without feeling confused or overwhelmed along the way.

👉 Please register here: www.linkedinpowerlab.com/20260119

Looking forward to welcoming you to the webinar.

See you inside!

Gunnar & Veronica

With Veronica in Sydney’s bookshop café Dymocks - photo by Sal Gallaher

