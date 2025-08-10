With strategic networker Wendy Lloyd-Curley - photo by the author

When I first started posting about Social Selling on LinkedIn, I thought it would be a six-week experiment just before the end of 2018. A mini-series to test an idea and see where it led.

Given the feedback and engagement, especially about the practical character with four tips each week, I felt encouraged to continue - and forgot to stop. Then something happened which would be impossible without posting consistently:

episode #52: published my first online course about Social Selling

episode #72: joined Hootsuite to learn social media from the inside

episode #100: considered compiling the best posts into a book

episode #232: announcing the book launch of Connect & Act

episode #281: added email marketing from joining ActiveCampaign

Fast forward to this week: episode #350 of #socialsellingmonday went live. That means nearly seven years of showing up, writing once per week (mostly on Tuesdays despite the chosen hashtag), and building something far bigger than I could have imagined.

Consistency has been the quiet force behind it all. From just showing up towards transforming how I see my audience, my work - and myself.

I’m not the only one who carries a weekly number. You find that on Substack as well, e.g.

Here is what 350 weeks have taught me with lessons shaped by real people and moments along the way - covering the same four tips from the anniversary episode.

1️⃣ Be Curious About Your Audience

Curiosity is the compass that guided my journey. When I picture a single person I want to help and speak directly to them, the words resonate more deeply. Good that the message finds more than a single person.

I see both Substack and LinkedIn as a global stage with a large audience where every participant can grab the microphone. Unfortunately less than ten percent of those in the virtual room share their feedback about the performance. The opportunity to contribute and build a following is massive (and yes, the percentage of writers is higher on Substack than on LinkedIn).

Quoting out of my book Connect & Act about the audience:

“The magic appears when you understand that your network is your net worth and learn how to find people behind your connections.”

Here is a carousel post image of episode #280 showing the power of social listening with input from Jane Thorpe:

2️⃣ Create Content With Impact

The most impactful posts have always started with listening. Understanding what my network is already caring about or challenged with is the first step before writing what speaks directly to their situation.

While my series covers Social Selling with focus on LinkedIn, I often add another topic to the mix, especially from the digital marketing side.

This combination follows my career trajectory from top of the funnel working at Hootsuite (= social media management software) towards middle and bottom of the funnel at ActiveCampaign (= email marketing software).

Here is more insight out of my book Social Selling for Jobseekers:

“Finding your own voice on LinkedIn takes a while and requires regular practice. While clever commenting is the first approach to build a reputation, curating texts from external sources is the second step.”

Below is an earlier post of episode #189 about meeting

of Propel - which purely started by commenting on each other’s content on LinkedIn. Later we became partners when I worked at Hootsuite and he kindly added his wisdom in my book,

.

Connect & Act

By the way, Roger runs an excellent podcast, Your Digital Reputation!

3️⃣ Nurture Your Network

Social Selling is never just a broadcast, rather a two-way street. I’ve learned to engage with others’ posts, celebrate their wins, and give them a space, especially through my #42coffees series.

I often talk about networking events showing photos of real humans instead of corporate illustrations or AI images which nobody wants to engage with.

Not a surprise that this leads to more comments - and a chance to turn those into offline conversations to convert further.

Need a tip on how to master the craft of networking?

’s book

is the best resource to learn from. Here is my favourite quote as noted in my

of her book:

“What strategic networking will do is make you a connector of collaborators.”

Stop Wasting Your Time Networking

Here is an example post from a networking event visiting the Australian Marketing Institute from episode #296 with a full carousel of 11 pages to wipe through for more insight:

4️⃣ Revisit & Refine

The world changes and so shall we. I often revisit earlier topics, bringing in fresh insights and sharper perspectives. Sometimes a post from 2021 becomes a new, more relevant version for today.

Comparing the anniversary posts over time, I copied and fine tuned basically a similar reasons with some tweaks and new visuals while keeping consistency in the look & feel which I found over the years.

You can do that as well - what resonated with your audience last year can also attract those people you added to your network since then.

You can even reuse that content in another shape. My fictive story “From Passion to Profit” from my book Lead Not Manage covers a financial service professional who turns his content into an online course:

“A great way to show your expertise is a digital product which you create once and then reuse it all the time.”

Here is an example of the last anniversary post in episode #333 admitting that consistency can turn into an obsession (in a good sense) with a shorter carousel to flip through:

🙌 Why Consistency Wins

350 episodes equal thousands of hours of research, writing, conversations, and reflection. More importantly, they form a body of work that tells the story of who I am, what I value, and how I’ve grown over time.

What sounds like a massive undertaking is often only 10-15 min of posting as applying constant repetition and using self-built frameworks help towards an efficient routine.

I talked about that principle in my new book Happy Habits: a habit is all about creating freedom through rhythm, not a restriction from duties. When you build a habit around something that energises you, staying consistent becomes second nature and a pleasure.

Whether you’re building a brand, writing a book, or growing a network, remember that consistency turns a schedule into an identity shift.

What’s your best example of consistency?

