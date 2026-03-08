G’day - greetings from early Aussie autumn 🇦🇺

Welcome to my monthly report of all things book writing and coffee from my semi-professional life as a published author.

February had a lot of prep work for new projects on my side and a bit less articles on this publication – stay tuned what will be shipped soon!

The photo with this large flat white was taken at Fossix Café near the busy Circular Quay in Sydney where the cruise ships arrive. The former owner of a digital marketing agency, Jeremy, opened his first café before the pandemic, this is his latest most café where I love hanging out and writing there.

Next book project: “Reinvent Down Under”

On 2 February 2016 I arrived in Sydney as a tourist, around my birthday on 4 May 2016 I started my leadership studies with AIM in Sydney for two months which set also showed the transition from a born introvert to a strategic networker in a new place, country, continent, and language.

In my most personal book so far I will reflect on the transferrable elements of that journey which became more of a repeatable roadmap for everyone who recognises the need to change and wants to know how to prepare before making a move to a new place or industry with a reset period in life.

Following from my successful launch of my first business book Connect & Act for my birthday in 2023, I have selected Monday 4 May 2026 as the next big launch event – which also marks this 10-year anniversary in Sydney.

After creating the concept I designed the cover which shows the promise of this book on the back:

Paperback cover of my new book, Reinvent Down Under

With about seven weeks to go, I will finish the script on 31 March, hand over to my editor Anne and prepare for the launch event (first people already booked in). That will be an exciting birthday party!

For my Substack readers in Sydney: please book in here.

New online course(s) in preparation

I create a range of online courses in the past with my Organic LinkedIn Course being the most successful one, created during the pandemic when more and more professionals recognised the power of LinkedIn.

I even got the chance to extend the legendary Hootsuite Social Selling course as a professional engagement.

Most courses are too long and therefore not completed. I see behind the promises of the creator to add much more in than the student actually needs. I see my first course, Social Selling Starting Now, now as a train-the-trainer approach – but that’s not what most people needed.

Inspired by Veronica Llorca-Smith, I now prefer creating courses solving one problem well across a limited number of lessons, typically 12 or a bit more. Veronica’s How to win on Substack course is the best example: it is more of a masterclass spread across 15 lessons. What I like are the short videos explaining the concepts of the lessons and text below to turn the learning into action.

Initially my concept for Happy Habits in action was based on 7 modules with a total of 35 lessons. Producing up to the second module it felt too detailed, too long and thus less likely to complete and make a difference for my students.

I went back to the drawing board and used Veronica’s approach to come up with a much better approach of 4 modules and 12 lessons to solve the habit topics suitable for a course – to complement my Happy Habits book, not to expand heavily from there.

Funny side remark: the book has four parts starting with a ”P” (Pause, Plan, Practice, Partner) and 12 lessons while the course has four slightly different parts (Orientation, Construction, Stability, Integration) while the 12 lessons all start with a “P”. That was not intended but I saw that happening early on.

Recording the lessons as we speak, my next two courses are already in the works: the LinkedIn Substack Creator Flywheel related to the recent webinar I hosted with Veronica and a new course for my book writing business. That one will help my existing coaching clients so that I can concentrate in serving them directly while the course helps to provide the content.

By end of May there shall be three courses:

Course Planning for 2026

Caricature prompt fun

Did you participate in these funny caricature prompts that captured all social media channels in February? It was quite some fun to see what many of us came up with – as long we don’t consider the massive energy requirements for AI data centres to compute that without financial gain for them.

Here are my two versions, one more corporate, the other one more casual:

ActiveCampaign marketer and public speaker

Book architect and habit coach version

What about growth statistics?

Many monthly reports or fellow Substackers cover subscriber growth and earnings as a content creator. I’m typically not sharing too many details here as my portfolio is wide and partially deep.

Working full time in email marketing at my dream company prevents me from full flexibility that many coaches and consultants seem to have. Still I’m grateful that I can mix personal content with my Substack posts also on LinkedIn as long it suits my overall positioning there.

Here is an idea about growth and engagement across my channels:

LinkedIn: 14,300 followers (+22% in 2025), more than 12,000 connections

Substack: 5,000 followers, nearly 1,000 subscribers

Facebook: 5,600 followers, nearly 4,000 friends

Instagram: 1,000 followers

Twitter: 338 followers (should I really be there?)

How many platforms can we really serve? While I didn’t add my stats for Threads, Skool and Bluesky, in my view we can only work 2.5 platforms – two of them fully and another one half. For me it will be LinkedIn, Substack and a half of Facebook.

From an earning point of view I’m grateful that I still get some royalties from travel publishers and occasional contracts to update their books. Otherwise the income is related to self publishing on Amazon KDP, Ingram Spark, Draft2Digital and BoD plus my own distribution on my website and with book funnels.

And not to forget: I always have 1-2 books with me when I meet people in real life to sell on the spot.

What did I work on worth sharing

Recommended posts from other authors

Thank you for reading this coffee episode. Please share your thoughts, add your comments and maybe even some recommendations. Keen to learn from my readers!

See you soon for another Casual Coffee Catchup early April.

What are you up to in your writing journey?

Check my new fiction book here