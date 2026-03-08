Busy Book Builder ☕️

Busy Book Builder ☕️

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George Ziogas's avatar
George Ziogas
Mar 10

Sounds like a busy month with some exciting things ahead. That mix of writing, teaching, and coffee shop thinking time feels like a good rhythm. Wishing you a great lead-up to the May launch.

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Adem Manderovic's avatar
Adem Manderovic
Mar 8

Incredibly blessed for the mention, to friendship and the help in what’s been achieved and will continue to be

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