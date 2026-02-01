G’day - greetings from the Aussie summer 🇦🇺

Welcome to my monthly report of all things book writing and coffee from my semi-professional life as a published author.

This is already episode 42 (my favourite number!). In the beginning I wrote my coffee posts weekly, now it is the monthly catchup with more substance.

This photo reminds me a bit at a Christmas tree shape on the latte art - despite I took it on 4 January right in the new year on a visit to Leaf Dept café at the Calyx place in the Royal Botanic Garden in Sydney.

Planning my book schedule for the new year

The festive season break brings out a lot of creativity for me every year. Once I’m totally relaxed from my corporate role I come on ideas what I could do for the upcoming year.

Having published only one book in 2025 after two books the year prior to that it’s time for some more. Inspired by the mini book approach from J.R. Heimbigner, I plan to enhance last year’s Happy Habits book with three more to make it a series:

Adding a workbook and then a journal to help with 2027 are practical additions of the series while the 4-2-1 Habit Formula is a summary of my weekly posts from my second Substack publications, written in a way that it suits for a whole year. I plan that one for July for the one-year anniversary of Happy Habits.

Just published my second fiction book

In October last year I republished my first fiction book, The Elixir That Doubled Life, with a new title and cover design for the purpose of writing more of those modern fairy tales where a typical animal for a destination is changing its life with a massive undertaking.

Just published the second one, The Smile That Sailed Away, on the day of remembering ten years from coming to Australia as a tourist. This time placed on Rottnest Island in Western Australia, it is a heartwarming modern fairy tale for children and grown-ups who believe that curiosity, courage, and a gentle smile can change the world – and sometimes lead you home.

So grateful that the English version became an Amazon bestseller in 🇦🇺 and 🇩🇪 right away from the launch! I also published this and the other fairy tale in German… and as both as audiobook on ElevenLabs and Spotify).

One story doesn’t come alone - already wrote the whole outline of the third book and decided on the place for the fourth one (that’s the creativity at the start of a new year):

Thanks to everyone who gave me feedback about the cover design which helped me shape the series. Now I’m fine tuning its own website to come shortly. I love doing these things by myself (well, ChatGPT created the illustrations but the overall design is mine).

Webinar with Veronica Llorca-Smith

I restarted my LinkedIn Power Lab webinar series for this year with episode 49 titled “From LinkedIn Content to Substack Flywheel”, this time with Substack bestseller Veronica Llorca-Smith as collaboration partner who is also big on LinkedIn.

Many professionals and writers post consistently on LinkedIn – yet everything disappears in the feed within hours. At the same time, they know Substack could be the right place to build a real audience… but they struggle to connect the two.

Please head to my YouTube channel for the recording:

By the way, Veronica is very active on YouTube as well, please check her insightful channel here.

Los Angeles Tribune Marketing Summit

Inspired by Veronica’s expertise in public speaking, I had a chance to secure a panel session in a marketing summit with the Los Angeles Tribune. That three hour long virtual event was kicked off by an insightful session with New York Times bestselling author and entrepreneur Dean Graziosi.

I participated in a panel session led by Australian sales expert Jeff Ross talking about “Agentic AI in marketing technology” (my corporate passion). Here is the 24 min session on YouTube.

New book review

My detailed book reviews including author interviews have three places: first on LinkedIn, then here on Substack and also on Medium. In the meantime I publish them at the same day across all locations. Medium allows to import the source article coming from Substack (who said they hate each other?).

Just published episode 42 (by accident again my favourite number) with a remarkable book by Justin Michael together with Jonny Staker. Their oeuvre called The Frame is about discovering the hidden psychology to drive human behaviour. Check the review here:

