G’day - happy new year!

Welcome to my end of 2025 report of all things book writing and coffee from my semi-professional life as a published authors.

The photo shows a large flat at the Naked Duck café in Sydney watching over Hyde Park - I used to work in that building for 1.5 years. They serve the latte art top side down, feels like watching back to a successful year.

What a year!

2025 was full of surprises and some successes on the blogging and publishing side of my activities. I started with around 220 subscribers and ended with 1000+. While quadrupling sounds nice, it is not yet the breakthrough in numbers others celebrate - but life is not only in numbers.

My main story is showing how to write a book within 6 weeks (or 42 days, my favourite numbers) - and then that book, Happy Habits, decided to grab its own place on the web. I turned it into:

Book: paperback, ebook

Substack: happyhabitz.substack.com

Website: new version coming next week

Online course: Happy Habits in action

Coaching: Habit Shift Coaching

Audiobook: finishing the recording next week

I also helped other authors bringing their books to life including some Amazon #1 Bestsellers. Especially proud to mentor my mum for launching three books with 79+ years - never too late to get started!

Grateful for the connections to my inspiring long-term connections here on Substack such as Veronica Llorca-Smith, Natasha Tynes, Fleur Hull, Kristina God, Claudia Faith, J.R. Heimbigner, Neera Mahajan, Katja Groesser and my former mentee Dimi (A Slow Living Path) to name a few.

And how good to meet many Substackers in person such as Veronica, Fleur, Sal Gallaher Author, Garima Mamgain and Paul Cobbin.

New schedule for 2026

Readers from my book Happy Habits know that I’m not a fan of bringing out New Year resolutions just for the sake of it. Habits need to form in a different way. Going through the circle as in the book following my wish of applying more consistency in my writing, I came up with this schedule combining LinkedIn and Substack:

Weekly

Tuesday: #socialsellingmonday on LinkedIn

Wednesday: 4-2-1 Habit on Substack

Friday: #42coffees on LinkedIn

Saturday: Busy Book Builder article on Substack

Monthly

1st of the month: Casual Coffee Catchup article on Substack

1st Saturday: Behind The Book podcast on Substack (from Feb)

2nd Sunday: The Sunday Habit article on Substack

3rd Monday: LinkedIn Power Lab webinar on Zoom

4th Saturday: Learn From Books on Substack & LinkedIn

Please hold me accountable!

Repositioning

Some gurus and experts like Tim Denning say you need to build a niche of one - yourself. Disadvantage of that approach is that we then tend to do too many things - while we’re often only known as “one thing”.

When I started Substack end of 2023, I thought it’s just for sharing my passion for coffee. As a published book author it then became my place to talk about book publishing and marketing.

In the words of my relaunched website

From habits via LinkedIn to authority, I help professionals and founders grow their business by building a solid reputation that attracts the right clients — consistently and sustainably. You don’t need more noise. You need habits that stick, content that connects, and a network that works, even when you’re offline.

Book Reviews are Back on Track

Starting in 2018, my book review series Learn From Books combines long-format reviews and insightful interviews with the authors. One of them even got me a job back then!

After a break I’m back for series 5 and commit for one review per month. Episode 41 covers Karen Smiley’s book, Everyday Ethical AI, teaching families and small businesses to navigate AI in an ethical way. Check the review here:

What did I work on worth sharing

December was a month of quite some work in progress without finishing much - and that is fine as well. While I didn’t commit to digital detox , I didn’t post too much. Slowing down comes before growth.

I tested the website builder Webflow - a beautiful and trendy alternative to Squarespace, WIX and other SaaS based platforms. My book Happy Habits and the fairy tales get websites built with Webflow in January.

What’s coming in 2026?

I turned my book Happy Habits into a broader ecosystem - especially useful for all who start New Year resolutions that already fail. During the month of January I will finetune my new “Habit Shift Coaching” program.

Over the last couple of days I also created a new book funnel for traffic from social media, organic and paid. I will report on process and results in a dedicated article.

Finally I will publish my second fairy tale, The Smile That Sails Away, on Thursday 29 January - celebrating the day ten (!) years after setting my feet for the first time on Australian soil. Both and future fairy tales receive their own book series website in Webflow. Here is a quick preview to the cover with a good cup of coffee:

Fine tuning the cover of my second fiction book at Café Hazel in Gymea

Thank you for reading this coffee episode. Please share your thoughts, add your comments and maybe even some recommendations. Keen to learn from my readers!

See you soon for another Casual Coffee Catchup early February.

What are your plans for 2026?

