The coffee photo might surprise you as it looks like Christmas - already now. The Avenue at Chifley Café features this lovely wall of Christmas feeling all year round. A good place to sit and write for half a day at a good flat white. In the meantime I took many photos with my books over there.

From “Business” to “Busy”

After months of writing about book publishing, I renamed this Substack from Business Book Builder to Busy Book Builder. Just one word is different but it changed the tone completely.

The new name now feels closer to what I actually do: help busy professionals and founders turn their expertise into books without losing their rhythm. That one tweak brought everything into alignment again.

Do I still write for those who want to write or publish their business book? Sure - but not only those. Just working with my current clients on a yoga book and another autobiography. These are not business books - and still they are busy and want to get it done. That’s how I can help.

Relaunching my first fiction book

I wrote my first fairy tale book for my wife as a Christmas gift, long before self publishing became acceptable. Only a few books were printed locally. Then I got the book edited in German, translated it into Swedish with my classmates and further into English, all supported by native editors. The three languages were basically my first Amazon KDP experience back in 2023.

As I’m writing my second one to be published at the end of November, I gave the first one a refresh to fit to the cover language with a similar image style. And there are more to come, already decided on the topics of the next two.

Please support me and get it on Amazon: https://mybook.to/elixir

The silent relaunch was more successful than the original publication

Thank you for number one in Germany and number two in Australia!

Substack Salon - meeting fellow stackers

Knowing each other from Substack and a chat group for a while, finally

and I met at the Dymocks Book Shop Café in Sydney, another episode of my “Substack Salon” after having met

,

and

who I only knew from Substack, not beforehand.

The Australian Water and Waste Water engineer Paul is on a mission with his first book, Decode Your Diagnosis: A Clear Compass For Chronic Illness.

While both Paul and I are grateful for the help of book marketing expert Fleur Hull, it is funny to see the cover design in a similar colour which actually happened by accident.

Good luck with your book, mate - the world needs to hear your message! Here is the link to the book: https://mybook.to/sBjgs12 and this is the article with more insight.

two authors, two covers, unplanned looking very similar

Talking about work on Substack

Most part time writers don’t share too much about their professional life on Substack. Exceptionally I wrote an article about my role as Partnership Manager in the software industry, dressed in one of my #42coffees posts on LinkedIn which I enhanced for Substack.

So what does a Partner Manager actually do and what is the secret sauce (I call it the “working tool” of a Partner Manager)?

My coffee guest Dilshan Karunaratne from my technology partner Sinch and I agreed on GLUE = give, listen, unite, enhance.

And this is why I love working with partners like Dilshan and this team: We put the glue in between different stakeholders to get the wheels in motion so that clients, reselling/referring partners and vendors can work together.

Find more details in my article Why I Love Working as Partner Manager.

Meeting Dilshan as 80th episode of #42coffees at my former workplace

What did I work on worth sharing

For the first time I ran a Substack Live Solo without a guest talking for 30 minutes about how to use LinkedIn in the view of writers. It turned into the article How to use LinkedIn as Book Author.

When I uploaded my relaunched fairy tale “The Elixir That Doubled Life”, I documented the whole process and summarised it with two video tutorials in From Script to Paperback and eBook: Publishing my Book on KDP. I heard it helped some to understand the process better.

Early October reminded me at the first of three corporate layoffs. Without the first eon we would not have moved down under. Read more in the article The Day That Changed Our Lives For Good.

We all know Canva and most Substackers use it. I visited Canva Spaces, their public café in the HQ building in Sydney’s vibrant suburb Surry Hills which I consider renting as a book launch event next year. Have a look:

Canva Spaces as the right venue for a startup oriented book launch

What’s coming in November?

Finally the online course “Happy Habits in action” will be finished up to the last of seven modules. I also started with the concept for my new course, “LinkedIn in action” following a similar approach.

November will bring my second fairy tale to life called “The Smile That Sails Away”. Here is a quick preview to the cover with a good cup of coffee:

Fine tuning the cover of my second fiction book at Café Hazel in Gymea

Check out my new Happy Habits course