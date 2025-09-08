Large flat white at Sydney Airport on the way to Melbourne

G’day!

Welcome to my monthly roundup of all things book writing and coffee from my semi-professional life as writer, just right after Springtime started down under.

I still enjoy the after-launch-period of my new book Happy Habits seeing its own Substack newsletter getting traction instead of publishing my net book LinkedIn for Startups right away.

As pointed out by

in her insightful monthly report a couple of days ago (

), I use this episode as a chance for a reflective recap as well.

Speaking gigs at DigiMarCon

In August, I stood in front of a room of marketing professionals, sharing ideas about my subject matter expertise and about human connections. Left brain content and right brain in a good mix.

The famous DigiMarCon conference company - apparently one of the largest series in 56 cities across the globe - invited to run a masterclass about Agentic AI and Marketing Automation as well as moderating a panel.

The scary moment came when they invited me to be the Master of Ceremonies (MC) for Sydney and for Melbourne as well. I totally enjoyed it!

Gunnar as MC and masterclass speaker in Sydney and Melbourne

Meeting Substackers in person

When Perth-based book marketing coach Fleur Hull from Author Growth announced a trip to Sydney I had to meet her in person as the 78th guest in my #42coffees series on LinkedIn (or the third episode of Substack Salon).

Just beforehand she created The Substack Bookstore together with Kristina God - a surprising treasure box for indie authors to be found. Little did I know that both already started writing their own book that just got announced!

Gunnar and Fleur in Café Ampersand in Paddington

Sending Happy Habits across the globe

So happy for the feedback and reviews of my latest book, Happy Habits, and for the overall reception since my book launch via Zoom and three Substack Live sessions.

Since the launch I always carry a paperback versino with me - you never know who might be interested and ready to grab a hand-signed version. Hint: it can also be ordered online to be shipped in Australia/New Zealand (this link) or worldwide (that link) with a personalised message.

Excited to see both Fleur and Kristina beginning their reveal call with showing my book which arrived safe in Germany where Kristina is based:

Kristina God and Fleur Hull minutes before revealing their own book

Rearranging my newsletters

Finally I got more structure into my newsletters as the target a different audience:

Business Book Builder (dark red): used to be called “Writing in Cafés” for nearly 18 month but that doesn’t say too much about what it is all about. The new name covers my passion and obsession for book writing, publishing, marketing, launching and serving fellow writers.

LinkedIn for Smart Humans (dark blue) has been called LinkedIn for Substack Writers knowing that most don’t use LinkedIn for their writing. Having written two books about LinkedIn with the third one nearly finished, I share bi-weekly tips.

Happy Habits is my latest newsletter coming every Wednesday with the atomic “4-2-1 Habit” and every Sunday with a longer story. I add some of my Substack sessions Live and anything related to the book there.

Learn From Books is my LinkedIn newsletter about book reviews with interviews - they are also published on Business Book Builder.

Newsletter section on my website www.gunnarhabitz.com.au/newsletter

What did I work on worth sharing

Preparing for my webinar in Café ZoZo in Sydney

Recommended posts from other authors

What’s coming in September?

The first activity will be a refresh of my website www.gunnarhabitz.com.au (nearly finished) with aligned look & feel and proper overview of my newsletters, books, programs and courses.

Speaking of that: later this week I will start recording my new online course, Happy Habits in action, taking the book to the next level. I learned course creation years ago from Amy Porterfield - but recently got inspired by the fresh approach of

with her courses about Substack and public speaking (review coming soon).

Thank you for reading this coffee episode. Please share your thoughts, add your comments and maybe even some recommendations. Keen to learn from my readers!

See you soon for another Casual Coffee Catchup early October.

Question of the week: Do you enjoy speaking in public?

Check out my new Happy Habits course