Casual Coffee Catchup ☕️ Episode #37
What's up in a busy month of conferences, books, and coffee meetings? Here is my monthly roundups with a range of topics from recommending great newsletters to meeting fellow writers.
G’day!
Welcome to my monthly roundup of all things book writing and coffee from my semi-professional life as writer, just right after Springtime started down under.
I still enjoy the after-launch-period of my new book Happy Habits seeing its own Substack newsletter getting traction instead of publishing my net book LinkedIn for Startups right away.
As pointed out byin her insightful monthly report a couple of days ago (see her example here), I use this episode as a chance for a reflective recap as well.
Speaking gigs at DigiMarCon
In August, I stood in front of a room of marketing professionals, sharing ideas about my subject matter expertise and about human connections. Left brain content and right brain in a good mix.
The famous DigiMarCon conference company - apparently one of the largest series in 56 cities across the globe - invited to run a masterclass about Agentic AI and Marketing Automation as well as moderating a panel.
The scary moment came when they invited me to be the Master of Ceremonies (MC) for Sydney and for Melbourne as well. I totally enjoyed it!
Meeting Substackers in person
When Perth-based book marketing coach Fleur Hull from Author Growth announced a trip to Sydney I had to meet her in person as the 78th guest in my #42coffees series on LinkedIn (or the third episode of Substack Salon).
Just beforehand she created The Substack Bookstore together with Kristina God - a surprising treasure box for indie authors to be found. Little did I know that both already started writing their own book that just got announced!
Sending Happy Habits across the globe
So happy for the feedback and reviews of my latest book, Happy Habits, and for the overall reception since my book launch via Zoom and three Substack Live sessions.
Since the launch I always carry a paperback versino with me - you never know who might be interested and ready to grab a hand-signed version. Hint: it can also be ordered online to be shipped in Australia/New Zealand (this link) or worldwide (that link) with a personalised message.
Excited to see both Fleur and Kristina beginning their reveal call with showing my book which arrived safe in Germany where Kristina is based:
Rearranging my newsletters
Finally I got more structure into my newsletters as the target a different audience:
Business Book Builder (dark red): used to be called “Writing in Cafés” for nearly 18 month but that doesn’t say too much about what it is all about. The new name covers my passion and obsession for book writing, publishing, marketing, launching and serving fellow writers.
LinkedIn for Smart Humans (dark blue) has been called LinkedIn for Substack Writers knowing that most don’t use LinkedIn for their writing. Having written two books about LinkedIn with the third one nearly finished, I share bi-weekly tips.
Happy Habits is my latest newsletter coming every Wednesday with the atomic “4-2-1 Habit” and every Sunday with a longer story. I add some of my Substack sessions Live and anything related to the book there.
Learn From Books is my LinkedIn newsletter about book reviews with interviews - they are also published on Business Book Builder.
What did I work on worth sharing
- was the guest of my first ever Substack Live which you can find here with summary and key takeaways. She is an expert in bringing good habits into personal finances. While we are both native German speakers and writers, it was a pleasure to run this in English.
- invited me to an interview for her podcast called 6 Ps in AI Pods (AI6P) talking about using AI in my role at ActiveCampaign and for my book writing business. You can tune in and read the transcript here:
I ran my monthly LinkedIn Power Lab webinar together with John Benschop of New Zealand with the topic How to use LinkedIn to Convert Your Website. You can find the summary in my publication LInkedIn for Smart Humans here.
Recommended posts from other authors
Your Book Is a Stage Pass: Use It to Land Speaking Gigs in Book Marketing with Susan by
Death is Like Getting Laid Off from the Best Job Ever in The Stand Up Philosopher by
I Studied The Top 1% Of Substack Newsletters. Here's Why They're Growing in Writing Wednesdays by
The Viral Notes Writer GPT Just Got the Most Powerful Upgrade - Schedule Your Notes in Unplugged byand
What’s coming in September?
The first activity will be a refresh of my website www.gunnarhabitz.com.au (nearly finished) with aligned look & feel and proper overview of my newsletters, books, programs and courses.
Speaking of that: later this week I will start recording my new online course, Happy Habits in action, taking the book to the next level. I learned course creation years ago from Amy Porterfield - but recently got inspired by the fresh approach ofwith her courses about Substack and public speaking (review coming soon).
Thank you for reading this coffee episode. Please share your thoughts, add your comments and maybe even some recommendations. Keen to learn from my readers!
See you soon for another Casual Coffee Catchup early October.
Question of the week: Do you enjoy speaking in public?
Thanks for the shout-out, @gunnarhabitz