#42 Coffees ☕️
In my popular LinkedIn post series I introduce small business professionals from my network after meeting them for a coffee sharing their tips.
G’day, welcome to my LinkedIn series with the hashtag #42coffees!
Please let me explain what stands behind that unusual title.
In August 2023 I met copywriter Nick Bendel for a brekkie in a café in Cammeray, a suburb in Sydney’s Lower North Shore not far from my place.
Nick runs a series under the hashtag #500lunches on LinkedIn where he meets self-chosen people from his network he didn’t know well for a lunch to share what they do. I had the pleasure of being his guest #50 before the pandemic and kept connected to him ever since.
He got the idea from Kaley Chu from Melbourne, a formerly shy introvert who herself created #100lunches which she turned into a book of the same title and even became a movement.
In my view a coffee meeting is the ideal occasion to meet someone we already know (compared to a phone call to a stranger), therefore my series covers a coffee meeting instead of lunch.
As I started it in August 2023 and the financial year down under ends by 30 June, I called it #42coffees for roughly one post per week with Nick Bendel as my first guest.
Here are all episodes of the series so far - feel free to check them out!
Gunnar
Episodes Season 1
All guests are located in Sydney and the coffee meetings took place in Sydney unless stated otherwise. The links show the episode directly on LinkedIn.
Nick Bendel, 4 August 2023
Thomas Beresford, 11 August 2023
Jane Jackson, 18 August 2023
Sez Erbag, 25 August 2023
Alexandra Quinn, 1 September 2023
Sabina Sulovsky, 8 September 2023
Audrey William, 15 September 2023 - based in Kuala Lumpur
Craig McAlpine, 23 September 2023 - based in Auckland
Leanne Shelton, 6 October 2023
Petra Marková, 13 October 2023
Ursula Stroh, 27 October 2023
Alexandra Habitz, 3 November 2023
Anthony Vallario, 10 November 2023
Katrina James, 18 November 2023
George Hawwa, 24 November 2023
Laura Serra, 1 December 2023
Bryan Williams, 11 December 2023 - based in Melbourne
Shuba Paheerathan, 22 December 2023
Sylvia Huang, 29 December 2023
Razz Khan, 5 January 2024
Anna Bashkirova, 12 January 2024
James Partington, 19 January 2024 - based in Manchester
Karen Au-Yeung, 3 February 2024
Sonya Furlong, 9 February 2024
Michael Haynes, 16 February 2024
Nadia Lee, 1 March 2024
Priya Mishra, 8 March 2024
Urs Humm, 15 March 2024 - based near Zürich
Adam Lysle, 26 March 2024
Eric Vigo, 28 March 2024
Bianca Schwartpaul, 5 April 2024
Jane Thorpe, 8 April 2024
Arjun Rai, 15 April 2024 - based in New York, meeting in San Francisco
Alex Glenn, 19 April 2024 - based in Chicago, meeting there
Martin Thomas, 11 May 2024
Nidhi Sharma, 17 May 2024
Michele Gennoe, 25 May 2024
Jane Turner, 31 May 2024
Melanie Disse, 7 June 2024 - based in New Zealand
Aaron Huey, 15 June 2024
Timo Topp, 24 June 2024
Mario Bekes, 28 June 2024
Episodes Season 2:
Restarting the series into the second season with a new range of coffee meetings.
Sarah Levarre, 26 July 2024
Vinnie Romano, 2 August 2024 - based on the Gold Coast
Jamie & Cybill Getgood, 15 August 2024 - based in Adelaide
Camelia Vasile, 23 August 2024
Marie Alassi, 20 September 2024
Natalie Tran, 27 September 2024 - based in Melbourne
Steve Bambury, 4 October 2024
Rema Lolas, 14 October 2024
Shehzad Bhanji, 18 October 2024 - based in Adelaide
Alice Chou, 26 October 2024
Garima Singh, 2 November 2024
Lison Mage, 27 November 2024 - based on the Gold Coast
Francis Yim, 7 December 2024 - based in Melbourne, meeting there
Karen Crombie, 16 December 2024 - based in Adelaide
Nathan Linsley, 21 December 2024
Shivangi Dubey, 27 December 2024
Ujjwal Sharma, 3 January 2025
Brent Marcombe, 6 January 2025 - based in Melbourne, meeting there
Rachel WingMan, 7 February 2025
Sal Gallaher, 23 February 2025
Nicholas Eng, 25 February 2025 - based in Singapore, meeting there
Ivan Kaye, 7 March 2025
Olga Bubnova, 21 March 2025 - based in Melbourne, meeting there
Veronica Llorca-Smith, 2 May 2025 - based in Hong Kong
Lloyd Thompson, 9 May 2025
Joanne Baldwin, 16 May 2025
Anne McKeown, 23 May 2025
Latha Karthigaa, 30 May 2025 - based in Melbourne, meeting there
Vishal Ahuja, 6 June 2025
Billy Bowyer, 13 June 2025 - based on the Sunshine Coast
Oksana Koriakova, 17 June 2025
Daniel Biasi, 29 June 2025
Adem Manderovic & George Coudounaris, 11 July 2025
Jeremy Aubert, 1 August 2025 - based in Adelaide, meeting there
Gerald Chait, 8 August 2025
Fleur Hull, 24 August 2025 - based in Perth
Do you want to be part of the series as well?
Typically I select those I already know and built a relationship with, either in and around Sydney or on my travels to other places.
In order not to show too many professionals of the same profession or industry, I am careful how to select.
If you have something unique worth sharing and would like to meet with me - for this series or in general - please let me know by email.
The art of networking covered in my book
I cover the topic of networking online and offline also in my book, “Connect & Act - Systematic Social Selling”. You can learn more about or order it on its own website www.connectandactbook.com.
Thank you for learning about my #42coffees series, appreciated. Please share your thoughts, add your comments and maybe even some recommendations. Keen to learn from my readers!
This is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Love the connections you're creating here, Gunnar. Can't wait to be part of your network.
I am so thankful Gunnar for our coffee epidode and I cannot wait to read about it! I could have talked to you for hours...I love inspiring conversations. There is always something new to learn...to share! Thank you :) Gaia