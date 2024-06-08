Business Book Builder ☕️

Business Book Builder ☕️

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tamy Faierman M.D.'s avatar
Tamy Faierman M.D.
Jan 19

Love the connections you're creating here, Gunnar. Can't wait to be part of your network.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Gunnar Habitz and others
Gaia's avatar
Gaia
Jul 15, 2024

I am so thankful Gunnar for our coffee epidode and I cannot wait to read about it! I could have talked to you for hours...I love inspiring conversations. There is always something new to learn...to share! Thank you :) Gaia

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gunnar Habitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture