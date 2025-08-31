Subscribe
Reintroducing my Newsletters 🗞️
Do you enjoy writing in cafés? Do you like to write your book? Do you use LinkedIn to promote your writing? And how do you improve your habits…
Aug 31
Gunnar Habitz
4-2-1 Habit ⚒️ 6: Miss a Habit? Keep Going
Missing a habit is feedback, not failure. Excuses delay growth more than mistakes do. Both are missing actions but are quite different. Here’s why…
Published on Happy Habits
Aug 28
Substack Salon ☕️ With Fleur Hull ✍️
Working with book marketing expert Fleur on my new book, Happy Habits, I have been excited when she announced a trip to Sydney. Have a look where we met…
Aug 23
Gunnar Habitz
The Habit of Speaking Up
Public speaking is a habit, not just talent. From nervous team updates in Switzerland to keynote stages in Sydney, I learned confidence through…
Published on Happy Habits
Aug 17
How to be Smart With Email Marketing
Book review of “Smart Email Marketing and Content Integration" by Dr Mehmet Yildiz - famous for his content curation ecosystem ILLUMINATION, he is also…
Aug 15
Gunnar Habitz
4-2-1 Habit ⚒️ 4: Triggers Build Habits More Than Discipline
This week a trigger hit me literally when I fell down on the street by not paying attention. That's the beginning of stopping a negative habit. Here are…
Published on Happy Habits
Aug 14
Celebrating Consistency - From Learning to a Double Career Changer
From a learning experience to a double career changer: Consistency can serve you more than you ever thought. Here is my example after nearly 7 years of…
Aug 10
Gunnar Habitz
The Place That Changed My Pace
When I flew to Bhutan, I thought I was escaping burnout. Instead, I discovered a habit hidden in plain sight: slowness. Here’s how a Himalayan journey…
Published on Happy Habits
Aug 4
Casual Coffee Catchup ☕️ Episode #36
Checking cafés and chocolate while on conference in Adelaide after my book launch, I met one of the most impressive storytellers. This catchup episode…
Aug 3
Gunnar Habitz
The Happy Habits Book Launch: What Happened When We Made Habits Personal
I launched my new book on my late father’s birthday. This virtual event was a conversation with three expert guests and dozens of attendees sharing…
Aug 2
Gunnar Habitz
The Exact Playbook We Used to Get an Amazon Bestseller
Three categories, three countries within three days of launch
Published on Author Growth
Aug 2
How to Create Happy Habits
Substack Live Recording with Michele Parad & Gunnar Habitz talking about the journey from discipline to daily writing and how my new book "Happy Habits…
Aug 1
Gunnar Habitz
and
Michele Parad
