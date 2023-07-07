Welcome to Writing in Cafés ☕️ Publish Your Book 📖

G’day!

Welcome to Writing in Cafés ☕️ Publish Your Book 📖 - my personal Substack talking about all things connecting and writing. I am posting mostly out of cafes in Sydney and other places in sunny Australia.

For centuries we connect with others using well-crafted and personally narrated stories. Literature from blog posts to books in traditional ways and on social media supports these stories to be told - and how the authors created them.

How can I help you?

In this publication I share inspirational posts about book marketing, social networking with coffee, productivity hacks, up to publishing your own books or creating online courses. And learn how to monetise your own creative works, too.

Why do you want to subscribe?

Writing in Cafés ☕️ Publish Your Book 📖 is a reader-supported publication.

If you would like to support me directly, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription which is actually not more than one or two coffees per month.

Paid subscribers will be able to:

Access posts only for paid subscribers incl. the full archive Test new products such as book chapters or course lessons Get my Organic LinkedIn Course for free (value $97) Receive a complimentary copy of my book Lead Not Manage and Connect & Act as PDF and ebook formats For annual members I also review their LinkedIn profile delivering a 15-min video with tips what to change (value $47)

Founding members receive the same as the paid subscription plus

Complementary access to my course Your Own Online Course (value $97)

Detailed review of your book in my LinkedIn series Learn From Books

Free refresh of your LinkedIn profile (value $247)

Your support means a lot to me!

A little bit about me

So far I published 27 books, the majority of them are travel books about m European home in Switzerland, Czech Republic and Germany, released by German major travel publishers. As a side business journalist for local newspapers in those three countries for 30 years, I learned to adopt and change from getting paid cents per line up to blogging for free. The carefully built personal brand resulted in my consulting work - impossible without consistent writing in the first place.

Since coming to Australia in 2016, I’m blogging about various topics like business, entrepreneurship, sales, marketing, leadership - and social selling, the art and science of using social media and digital tools to advance our business agenda. That resulted in my first three self-published business books in English, Connect & Act - Systematic Social Selling (May 2023), Social Selling for Jobseekers (April 2024) and Lead Not Manage (December 2024).

Some fun facts? After moving to Sydney, I built the Opera House as a Lego kit - it is never too late to have a happy childhood. As a student, I have been working as a tour guide in London and Venice, later became a destination manager and team leader in Prague. As a born introvert, I changed over time into the ESTJ personality type.

Here I document my process of writing, publishing, and monetisation. Looking forward to engage with other fellow writers here - feel free to send me an email to substack@habitz.ch or find me on LinkedIn.

